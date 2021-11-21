‘It gives you a sense of pride’: Emmaus gets a mural after resident wins HGTV contest

Altitude Marketing COO Gwen Shields, left, and Emmaus Borough Council member Teri Sorg-McManamon stand near the new mural in Emmaus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

When Emmaus resident Shirley Kline looks out her bedroom window, she can see a mural where only weeks ago there was nothing but a blank wall.

“It shows the history, it shows the heritage,” Kline said of the sweeping painting, which takes up an entire side of Altitude Marketing’s building in the 200 block of Main Street.

Because the mural is about celebrating all things Emmaus, it includes silhouettes of hikers and bikers on South Mountain and a nod to the weekly Farmer’s Market. Flanked by the Shelter House and a Moravian church, there’s big, bold lettering bearing the borough’s name, with “A Community United for Progress” painted beneath.

“It puts you on the map; it gives you a sense of pride,” Kline said. “It makes you part of the community. It just very, very important.”

Unbeknownst to borough officials, Kline entered HGTV’s “Celebrate Home Town Sweepstakes” last year and won. The contest comes on the heels of the network’s success with “Home Town,” a show starring Ben and Erin Napier based around renovating more than 80 homes in Laurel, Mississippi, in an effort to revitalize the town; the sixth season is set air next year.

Out of 80,000 entries across the country, Emmaus was chosen to receive a mural from Mississippi sign painter River Prince. Kline received a $5,000 prize, too.

Officials from HGTV reached out to the borough in August, said Teri Sorg-McManamon, a council member who also serves as chair of the borough’s Community Relations, Planning and Development committee.

“We had to kind of vet it a little bit,” she said after letting out a chuckle. “Because how often do you get an email that says you’ve won a sweepstakes, right?”

But, it turned out to be legitimate, and borough officials and members of the Emmaus Arts Commission got to work brainstorming ideas for the mural’s imagery and figuring out what building would provide the canvas. Altitude Marketing at 225 Main St. had just what they were looking for.

Gwen Shields, chief operating officer of the business, had been trying to figure out what to do with the giant, white wall on the side of the building since she and business partner Andrew Stanten bought it in 2018.

“From the beginning, it was just this giant wall,” she said. “It was so blank. We said, ‘We should put a mural on there,’ or ‘Maybe we could do movie night; we could project the movie on to it.’”

So, it was a no-brainer when the borough approached her to use their wall for the mural. Prince spent 10 days working on it, completing it early this month.

“We really focus on small towns, like hometowns, and small businesses,” the 23-year-old painter said. “And that’s kind of our niche. We don’t do any commercialized signage, or anything like that. We try to highlight a lot of the community.”

Prince, who has been working as a sign painter for five years, said there’s been increased demand for his skills as more and more cities across the country look to add art to their buildings.

“It’s really cool to see that there are so many artists out there that have the possibility to make this their job and to make a living doing it. And, just making a big impact on small towns,” he said. “Art, food and music are what makes communities, so adding that as just another layer to communities, in my opinion, just been able to add that visual component to it.”

Sorg-McManamon said winning the contest shows the amount of pride residents have in the borough.

“We are very, very fortunate to have people like Shirley in our town who want to create community spirit around a mural,” she said, adding it will amplify community pride for residents. “It includes icons of history, commerce, health, wellness and a sense of place, and that was what was important to us.”

And that community spirit started showing even before Prince finished his work, he said. While he painted, residents stopped by to talk to him, take pictures and even brought him lunch and coffee from time to time.

It was the first time Prince had ever come to the commonwealth and said the experience will be something he’ll never forget.

“I called my wife and I said — we just bought a house [in Mississippi],” he said. “And I was like, ‘I think we need to sell our house. We can move up here. It’s beautiful up there.’”

And Shields is already seeing the impact of the mural on the community, she said.

“Not only is it beautiful, but it’s been a spark to create more of a community, especially coming out of COVID,” Shields said. “Everyone’s more neighborly. I now introduce myself not as the person who bought the old hardware store, but the person who’s got the building with the mural on it when I’m about town and it’s just been really special.”

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .