Steven Gerrard has left Rangers and was named the new Aston Villa manager on Thursday, replacing the recently departed Dean Smith at Villa Park. Gerrard has joined Aston Villa, who sit 16th in the Premier League table with 10 points from their first 11 games, on a three and a half-year contract through the summer of 2025. The 41-year-old Liverpool legend will manage his first Premier League fixture, at home against Brighton & Hove Albion, next weekend (Watch live at 9 am ET).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO