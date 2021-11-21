ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Recovering From Overnight Homewood Shooting

 3 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is recovering after being shot overnight in Homewood.

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a Shotspotter alert.

At the scene, officers were led to a man with a gunshot wound to his backside.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say a suspect fled the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

