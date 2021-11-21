Victim hospitalized after Cincy district shooting at bar closing time

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hospitalized after being shot around bar closing time early Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Police indicated multiple shots were reported fired during a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m.

The shooting drew a major response from El Paso police, prompting nearby UTEP to issue a shelter-in-place alert for students on campus. Officers were said to be examining a UTEP parking garage as part of the shooting investigation.

The condition of the shooting victim wasn't immediately known, and there was no word as to whether any arrests had been made.

