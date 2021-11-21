ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Victim hospitalized after Cincy district shooting at bar closing time

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jarbP_0d3C8X6a00

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hospitalized after being shot around bar closing time early Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Police indicated multiple shots were reported fired during a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m.

The shooting drew a major response from El Paso police, prompting nearby UTEP to issue a shelter-in-place alert for students on campus. Officers were said to be examining a UTEP parking garage as part of the shooting investigation.

The condition of the shooting victim wasn't immediately known, and there was no word as to whether any arrests had been made.

The post Victim hospitalized after Cincy district shooting at bar closing time appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Woman killed on Loop 375 in Lower Valley was among group of pedestrians crossing road

UPDATE, Nov. 24: A day after police had said a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run case, investigators said Wednesday they had determined it wasn't a hit and run as they initially thought. Authorities didn't elaborate on what new information had come to light. After Tuesday evening's deadly incident, The post Woman killed on Loop 375 in Lower Valley was among group of pedestrians crossing road appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Truck strikes, kills woman along Loop 375 in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman was struck by a truck and killed along Loop 375 in the Lower Valley during the Tuesday evening commute. Police summoned traffic investigators to the incident scene at 375 West and Midway Drive just before 6 p.m. There was initial word from the scene that the deadly incident may The post Truck strikes, kills woman along Loop 375 in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Victim hurt in Cincy district shooting that briefly prompted UTEP to shelter in place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hospitalized after being shot around bar closing time early Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, according to El Paso police. Police indicated multiple shots were reported fired during a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. The shooting drew a major police response, prompting nearby UTEP to issue The post Victim hurt in Cincy district shooting that briefly prompted UTEP to shelter in place appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

6-year-old boy mauled to death by dog in Doña Ana County

MESILLA PARK, New Mexico — A 6-year-old boy is dead after he was mauled by at least one dog on his family’s property on Monday.  Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart on Tuesday said the death “is tragic all the way around.”  Deputies were called to a house in a quiet Mesilla Park neighborhood after The post 6-year-old boy mauled to death by dog in Doña Ana County appeared first on KVIA.
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

ABC-7 investigation finds rising Covid cases in El Paso’s senior living facilities

EL PASO, Texas -- An ABC-7 investigation found there are rising numbers of Covid-19 infections among adults in senior living facilities across El Paso, and City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza confirmed ABC-7's findings. ABC-7 learned through exhaustive digging using open records requests that some senior living facilities and nursing homes had one or two The post ABC-7 investigation finds rising Covid cases in El Paso’s senior living facilities appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Armed robbery leads to deadly shooting of Southwest Airlines employee at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- An armed robbery led to a deadly shooting of an airline employee late Friday night in the long-term parking lot at El Paso International Airport during the start of the busy holiday travel season. An El Paso police spokesman would only identify the “aggravated robbery” victim as a 49-year-old man and The post Armed robbery leads to deadly shooting of Southwest Airlines employee at El Paso International Airport appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Aggravated robbery disrupts start to holiday travel season at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- An aggravated robbery late Friday night at El Paso International Airport drew a major police response, including Crimes Against Persons detectives. It happened around 11:30 p.m. and police couldn't immediately provide further details citing a "very active" crime scene. Under Texas law, aggravated robbery is a felony that involves the robber, The post Aggravated robbery disrupts start to holiday travel season at El Paso International Airport appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Wrong-way drunk driver blamed for fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi on I-10 east at Lomaland

UPDATE: El Paso police on Sunday afternoon identified a wrong-way driver, believed to have been drunk, who was killed when his car struck a semi-truck head-on earlier in the day along Interstate 10 east at Lomaland. Police said 21-year-old Luis Fernando Molina-Garcia died at the scene when his car burst into flames after crashing into The post Wrong-way drunk driver blamed for fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi on I-10 east at Lomaland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cincinnati#Closing Time#Utep
KVIA ABC-7

Police say killing of Southwest Airlines employee at El Paso International Airport wasn’t random act

UPDATE, Nov. 21: Investigators on Sunday revealed new details about the killing of a Southwest Airlines employee at El Paso International Airport, saying Friday night's attack wasn't a random act and reassuring travelers that the airport is safe. Authorities also said they had now determined the 49-year-old victim wasn't killed during robbery, as first thought, The post Police say killing of Southwest Airlines employee at El Paso International Airport wasn’t random act appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi-truck shuts down I-10 east at Lomaland

EL PASO, Texas -- A fiery, deadly crash led to the shutdown of Interstate 10 eastbound at Lomaland early Sunday morning. It involved a car that was reportedly traveling the wrong direction and collided with an 18-wheeler semi. Initial word from the crash site indicated that the car's driver had died in the crash. The The post Fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi-truck shuts down I-10 east at Lomaland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash at Alamogordo intersection

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Two Alamogordo residents were identified as the victims killed in a three-vehicle crash at a city intersection, New Mexico State Police said Friday. The deceased were Treyon Marquet Johnson, 31, and Dolores Schuler, 85. Johnson was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in Thursday evening's collision at White Sands Boulevard The post 2 dead in 3-vehicle crash at Alamogordo intersection appeared first on KVIA.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Victim hurt in Sunset Heights stabbing; attacker steals car and flees

EL PASO, Texas -- A stabbing in Sunset Heights Tuesday afternoon left a victim wounded and police searching around the nearby UTEP campus for the suspected attacker, who police later said fled in a stolen vehicle. The stabbing happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Yandell and Fewell, which is near Mundy The post Victim hurt in Sunset Heights stabbing; attacker steals car and flees appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Stabbing leads to search for attacker around UTEP campus

EL PASO, Texas -- A stabbing in Sunset Heights Tuesday afternoon left a victim wounded and police searching around the nearby UTEP campus for the suspected attacker. The stabbing happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Yandell near Mundy Park, which is about two blocks from campus. Authorities said the person wanted The post Stabbing leads to search for attacker around UTEP campus appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces area landfill fire generates heavy black smoke seen for over 30 miles

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fire Sunday at a landfill in the Las Cruces area generated a large plume of thick, heavy black smoke that could be seen for up to 30 miles away along Interstate 10 and elsewhere. The fire was burning at Corralitos Landfill, which is located along Interstate 10 about 15 The post Las Cruces area landfill fire generates heavy black smoke seen for over 30 miles appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Drunk driving blamed for crash into El Paso police car that forced closure of I-10

UPDATE, Nov. 19: El Paso police said Friday that a drunk driver was to blame for a crash with a police vehicle that led to the closure of Interstate 10 westbound at Executive Center on Wednesday night. Pedro Garcia Dominguez was charged with driving while intoxicated and booked into the downtown jail, but was later The post Drunk driving blamed for crash into El Paso police car that forced closure of I-10 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in Socorro area canal kills motorist

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was killed after their vehicle crashed, rolled over and landed in a canal on Wednesday morning, according to El Paso police. Investigators were summoned to the scene in Socorro near Rio Bosque about 10:45 a.m. upon word of the fatality. No further details were immediately available. The post Rollover crash in Socorro area canal kills motorist appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Police say fake 911 call from suicidal man prompted lockdowns at UTEP, EPISD, CISD

UPDATE #6: El Paso police said Thursday night they had determined a suicidal caller to 911 who made threats that prompted the closure of the UTEP campus for the day as well as lockouts at other local schools was a fake. "At 6:23 A.M., an unknown male called 911 making threats of harming himself, initiating The post Police say fake 911 call from suicidal man prompted lockdowns at UTEP, EPISD, CISD appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Police say driver was intoxicated when he ran woman over and crashed into Lower Valley apartment building

UPDATE, Nov. 18: A 24-year-old El Paso man is believed to have been intoxicated when his SUV ran over a pedestrian and then crashed into a Lower Valley apartment building, investigators said Thursday. Juset DeSantiago was booked into the downtown jail following his release from Del Sol Medical Center, where he was treated for a The post Police say driver was intoxicated when he ran woman over and crashed into Lower Valley apartment building appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Socorro teen rolls speeding Jeep into canal and dies in off-road crash

UPDATE: A 15-year-old Socorro boy rolled his speeding Jeep into a canal while off-roading and died, El Paso police investigators said Tuesday afternoon. The deadly mishap occurred earlier in the day along the Franklin Canal levee near the 1000 block of Southside. "The 15-year-old, for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle The post Socorro teen rolls speeding Jeep into canal and dies in off-road crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Threats made by suicidal man prompted lockdowns at UTEP, EPISD, Canutillo ISD

UPDATE #5: El Paso police said threats made toward area schools by a suicidal man was responsible for triggering Thursday morning's school lockdowns. EPPD said the investigation into those threats was ongoing and the department indicated that increased patrols would continue around the schools as a precaution. UPDATE #4: As of 12:15 p.m., UTEP issued The post Threats made by suicidal man prompted lockdowns at UTEP, EPISD, Canutillo ISD appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy