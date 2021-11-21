ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Hope on two wheels: plan to turn section of A12 into cycle park

By James Tapper
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgdvT_0d3C8QvV00
Photograph: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

There has been traffic here for millennia, from the Roman legionaries who marched from Londinium to Camulodunum to the speedsters who now reportedly race against police cars at night. But part of the A12 in north-east Essex may finally find some peace if plans to transform a 2½-mile stretch into a country park come to fruition.

Work is due to start in 2027 on a bypass between the villages of Marks Tey and Kelvedon, west of Colchester, creating a six-lane road linking Ipswich and Harwich to London. Campaigners say the old four-lane road should be rewilded, as happened with a segment of the A2 near Gravesend, which became a Cyclopark in 2012. That site is now used by Olympic gold medallists Beth Shriever – also BMX world champion – and mountain biker Tom Pidcock.

Rosie Pearson of residents’ group Better Braintree – Together, said: “We have just had two weeks of Cop26 and heard talk and promises about preventing climate change. Here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rewild the current A12, while retaining access for the few residents directly on the route. A linear park would allow cycling, horse riding and dog walking. We should make some amends for the countryside we are about to destroy with the new road and the air pollution this will cause.”

Michaela Longo’s house is 30 metres from the existing A12, and hers would be one of half a dozen households stuck between two dual carriageways if both remain in use. “It doesn’t bear thinking about,” she said. “At the moment, we have long tailbacks, and in summer the pollution is very bad. We have farmland behind us, which is lovely, but that’s where the new road will go. If the traffic at the front from the old road was gone, I could deal with traffic at the back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAhUq_0d3C8QvV00
Michaela Longo and husband Nicola outside their home, 30 metres from the current A12. Photograph: Andy Hall/the Observer

Some members of Essex county council support the plan. Green party councillor Paul Thorogood said rewilding the section would “in a small way mitigate” damage caused by losing “valuable natural habitat in a county that is fast being concreted over”.

Ross Playle, a Conservative councillor, said turning the old Roman road back into “a route more favourable to walking would be entirely fitting.”

The consultation process began this month, and archaeologists have made more than 2,000 investigations, finding prehistoric, bronze age and Roman artefacts. A county council spokesman said it “welcomes suggestions, such as a country park, which would enhance the environment and mitigate climate change impacts”.

But Tony Mack, the retired engineer who was largely responsible for creating the Kent Cyclopark, says the journey is likely to be a long one. Mack, 80, a member of the Southend Wheelers club, heard about plans for the A2 bypass in 2003, and began writing to anyone who might be able to help create a cycling paradise. “It took me 10 years,” he said. “Kent county council told me: ‘We’re losing £600,000 a year. We need another park [to maintain] like a hole in the head.’”

He set up a forum to demonstrate that the idea was popular, and formed a new cycling club so British Cycling could support the project. It eventually contributed £600,000.

Then came £1m from Sport England – “they turned us down at first but we lobbied them” – and more funds from the Homes and Communities Agency, Kent county council and the Colyer-Fergusson charitable trust. Now the Cyclopark has a 2.9km road circuit, a BMX track, mountain bike trails, a skateboard park, an open air gym and more.

Mack said: “I knew that a road circuit wouldn’t be enough. I wanted a playground; I wanted mountain bike trails and a disability unit. And it’s all really accessible, just off the A2.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Mack
Shropshire Star

Cycle routes planned for several Shrewsbury roundabouts in 'radical' proposals

Shropshire Council is proposing adding segregated cycle routes to a series of roundabouts in a bid to ease traffic flow blighting parts of a town. The council has launched a consultation on plans for five roundabouts in northeast Shrewsbury – with the proposals including efforts to encourage use by cyclists.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cycling Club#Disability#Kent County Council#Roman#Marks Tey#Better Braintree#A12#Tailbacks#Green Party
The Independent

Farmer impaled by forklift’s three-foot-long spike in freak accident

A Cambridgeshire farmer miraculously missed serious damage to his vital organs after he was impaled by a three-foot spike from a forklift. Jonathan Willis was pinned against straw bales on his farm in Wisbech in October last year, when the vehicle rolled towards him. Paramedics from the East Anglian Air...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Arrest after Luton clergyman reports his home stolen

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a vicar told how he returned home to find it had been sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall was working in north Wales when he received a call from his neighbours on 20 August to say someone was staying at the house in Luton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
World
BBC

Elderly man rescued from filthy rat-infested house in Selston

An elderly man found living in a filthy rat-infested house has been rescued by council staff. Ashfield District Council said it was made aware of the squalor at the privately-owned property in Selston, Nottinghamshire, last month. The authority's environmental health team said the home also had no water, heating or...
U.K.
BBC

Silverdale man, 92, on floor for 14 hours awaiting ambulance

A 92-year-old man spent nearly 14 hours lying on his kitchen floor waiting for an ambulance, after a fall. Cyril Pepper, from Silverdale, Staffordshire, said he damaged his arm and was on his back in pain. A friend who arrived after he pressed his care alarm stated he only had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

South Africa crash: Damaged trailer may have caused fatal collision

A crash that killed three people in South Africa may have been caused by a faulty trailer, an inquest has found. Husband and wife Chris, 58, and Susanna Naylor, 54, died with friend Miranda Harris, 66, in the crash in Port Elizabeth on 28 October 2019. An inquest into the...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy