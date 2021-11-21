ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Lib Dems and Labour should only target seats they can win, says Ed Davey

By Michael Savage
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIiii_0d3C8CoZ00
Davey said progressive parties should coordinate their efforts to combat the Tories.

The Liberal Democrats will target only one of two forthcoming byelections in Conservative-held seats, the party’s leader Ed Davey has revealed, as he said both his party and Labour should focus their campaigns “where they think they can win”.

Davey said that he would not make any formal “deals or arrangements” with Labour over how the parties approach the contests, despite pleas for greater cooperation between them. However, he suggested his party would not be putting significant resources into the London seat of Old Bexley and Sidcup, where Labour is the main challenger.

He said that his party would instead be concentrating on North Shropshire, the safe Tory seat vacated by the resignation of Owen Paterson following his official rebuke over lobbying. While rejecting calls for a pact, Davey said Labour and the Lib Dems had the same goal of removing the Conservative government.

“What I see is a party led by Keir Starmer, who shares our view – that we’ve got to remove Boris Johnson from 10 Downing Street,” he said. “They will campaign in areas where they think they can win and we’ll campaign in areas that we think we can win. We have to manage our resources carefully. It’s no secret that we haven’t put all our effort into some byelections. We certainly want to make our case in North Shropshire.”

North Shropshire is an ultra-safe Tory seat with a majority of more than 22,000. The Lib Dems came a distant third at the last election, but the party believes local election results this year show it is now the main challenger. Insiders said there had been no discussions with Labour, but predicted both sides would “organically” recognise that they stood the best chance in different seats.

Labour sources said the party would contest both seats. But the party has a bigger membership base in London, which can be deployed to help its campaign in Old Bexley and Sidcup, where the Tories are defending a majority of almost 19,000 in less than two weeks’ time. Anything other than a Tory win in both seats would be a huge shock, but the Lib Dems believe they can put up a decent challenge in North Shropshire after overturning a 16,000 Tory majority in the Chesham and Amersham byelection in June.

Despite the fact that the North Shropshire byelection was triggered by the sleaze row, Davey said that “health, health, health” was actually the main local concern his party would be focusing on. “I’ve already been there twice and I’m going there a third time this weekend. And we will be ensuring that some of our best campaigners are there. You know parties put resources where they think that there’s a chance, however difficult. This is definitely tougher than Amersham and Chesham. But in the circumstances, with the Conservatives in serious trouble, with Johnson under pressure in a way he’s never been in his premiership, and the fact that we’ve got some momentum locally with a fantastic candidate, I think, why not?

“Ambulance waiting times are the first thing that comes up on the doorstep. Health is top of the issues, and it’s ambulance waiting times, it’s A&E problems, hospital problems and access to GPs. They’re really coming up on almost every doorstep.”

Concerns over the lack of coordination among progressive parties were raised by a council byelection in West Devon last week. The contest took place in the constituency of former attorney general Geoffrey Cox, who was criticised for voting as an MP while he was in the British Virgin Islands advising its government over allegations of corruption. The Conservative council candidate won by a single vote from Labour, after a big increase in the Green vote. The seat had been held by the Lib Dems.

Some figures within Labour and the Lib Dems have called for more explicit cooperation and electoral reform. Officials in both parties pointed out, however, that such an agreement could never be enforced at local level. “Pacts of non-aggression don’t have great reputations,” said one senior Labour MP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cabinet ministers back Boris Johnson after Tory cheers at PMQs

Cabinet ministers rowed in behind Boris Johnson on Wednesday after a torrid three weeks at Westminster, as Downing Street sought to play down divisions between No 10 and the Treasury. Johnson’s spokesperson rebuffed widespread reports of a split between the prime minister and his chancellor, Rishi Sunak, while cabinet ministers...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Confident Lib-Dem hoping to make history in North Shropshire by-election

While campaigns are normally fought from disused shop units or cramped offices, Helen Morgan is masterminding her tilt at the North Shropshire by-election from an impressive barn conversion in the grounds of Soulton Hall, an ancient manor house now a luxury hotel and wedding venue. It is her second attempt...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Strong-armed by whips, Tory benches are full again for PMQs

It was hardly standing room only, as there were still one or two gaps to be seen. But the Tory benches were a great deal fuller for prime minister’s questions than they had been last week. Not that all the Conservative MPs looked too thrilled to have been strong-armed by the whips into making a Commons appearance in a veneer of enthusiasm for an accident-prone leader. Though they shouted and brayed in all the right places, there was something mechanical about the whole exercise. A try-hard play with all passion spent.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Fury as shadow minister Louise Haigh says a Labour government should be NEUTRAL and not campaign to keep Northern Ireland within the UK if there is a future border poll on Irish reunification

Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary sparked fury tonight by suggesting that the party would not fight to keep Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom. Louise Haigh said that if her party was in Government it should remain 'neutral' in any referendum on Irish reunification instead of campaigning on behalf of unionists.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Conservative Party#Uk#Democrats#Old Bexley#Sidcup#The Lib Dems#Tories
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 insists PM ‘well’ after speech and Rayner pans ‘tax on north’ care plans

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson “is well” amid concerns for his welfare following a rambling speech he gave to business leaders on Monday, in which he went on a tangent about the Peppa Pig theme park. “He seemed to have lost the plot,” a Tory MP told The Independent. “He has obviously been under a great deal of stress for the last fortnight, and I think he needs a break.”Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner earlier branded the government’s changes to England’s social care system a “con” and a form of “inheritance tax on the north” – accusing...
U.K.
The Independent

David Amess funeral: Pope hails ‘devoted’ MP as politicians attend Westminster funeral

The Pope praised Sir David Amess’s “devoted years of service” in a message read out at a Westminster Cathedral service for the Conservative MP who was stabbed to death in a terror attack in October. The message from Pope Francis praised the politician for his “deep concern for the poor and disadvantaged” and called on mourners to “reject the ways of violence” and “combat evil with good” following the devout Catholic’s death.Politicians including Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer and three former prime ministers paid their respects to the father-of-five at the service in central London on Tuesday morning, following...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

North Shropshire by-election: Government is forgetting the area says Lib Dem leader

North Shropshire is being forgotten in the levelling up of Britain, the leader of the Liberal Democrats has said. During a visit to the constituency over the weekend ahead of next month's by-election, Sir Ed Davey said the rejection of bids from the area for Levelling Up Funds showed it was being ignored by the government.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Lib Dems confirm when they'll announce North Shropshire by-election candidate

The Liberal Democrats will announce their candidate to stand in the North Shropshire Parliamentary by-election on Tuesday . The party says it will choose a local candidate. Its leader, Ed Davey, has visited the constituency twice since the by-election was called, following the resignation of former MP Owen Paterson. Shropshire's...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

How Labour and Lib Dems are using the sleaze scandal to their advantage

After the extraordinary scenes last week, with Boris Johnson attempting to neuter the Standards Committee and prevent the suspension of a Tory MP found to have carried out an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules, sleaze is firmly back on the agenda at Westminster. There has also been a steady stream...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson offers extra help to France to crack down on people-smuggling gangs

Boris Johnson has offered additional support to France to “demolish” people-smuggling gangs in the wake of the English Channel disaster believed to have claimed the lives of more than 30 migrants.Speaking after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee, the prime minister said that the French authorities had previously rejected the offer of practical help from the UK - believed to include options such as police officers to patrol beaches and surveillance planes to spot launches of small boats attempting the perilous crossing.He said his government would “leave no stone unturned to demolish the business proposition of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government has ‘ruled by diktat’ at times during Brexit and Covid, peers warn

Power has been drawn away from parliament during coronavirus and Brexit, with the government ruling “by diktat” at times, peers have warned.Reports by two cross-party House of Lords committees found that laws were being enacted without due scrutiny as ministers have made use of procedures which “effectively bypass parliament’s role in the legislative process”.The peers said the government’s power grab was enabled by a shift to using secondary legislation and other technical measures.Secondary legislation — powers afforded to ministers which require less input by MPs and peers about legal alterations — has been employed in the past few years to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Councillor 'unceremoniously' kicked out of Telford Lib Dem group

A council’s only independent councillor will no longer sit in a group with Lib Dem members, after a “breakdown in their relationship”. Telford & Wrekin Councillor Peter Scott previously joined the group in an arrangement he called “mutually beneficial”. He admits “questioning the validity” of some of the party’s messaging,...
POLITICS
AFP

Sweden's PM-elect resigns hours after being appointed

Sweden's Prime Minister-elect Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday handed in her resignation hours after being appointed by parliament, after her budget failed to pass and the junior Green Party quit the coalition government. While her stint was unexpectedly brief, Andersson made history by becoming the first woman elected to the post of prime minister in Sweden -- she was to formally take over on Friday. The 54-year-old economist who has served as finance minister for the past seven years said she hoped to be elected to the position again soon as the head of a minority government made up of only the Social Democrats. "There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits," Andersson, a Social Democrat, told reporters.
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy