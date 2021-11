Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and Kentucky head coach John Calipari might have coached against each other for the final time in their respective careers on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils beat the Wildcats by eight points in the Champion’s Classic and unless they meet again in the NCAA Tournament, the two legends will never face off again. After the game, Calipari shared what he will remember most about his battles with Krzyzewski.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO