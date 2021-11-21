Lewisburg Children's Museum celebrates Pretzel Fest with author Jill Thomas

LEWISBURG — It was a celebration of pretzels at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on Saturday.

Pretzel Fest was hosted by Jill Thomas, local author of “Twisted: Mindful Pretzel Consumption” and family owner of the Tom Sturgis Pretzel in Reading. The two-hour workshop was recommended for ages 4 and up and free with general admission or museum membership.

“We come here every week,” said Azmeh Siddiqui, of Lewisburg. “The range of activities means there’s something new every week. We have a need for indoor play in the area.”

Her 4-year-old son Zayaan Siddiqui journeyed around the pretzel stations and stopped at one table to use paper and crayons to design a pretzel shape of his own.

“When it’s cold, it’s nice to have a place for STEM activities indoors and allow the kids to have imagination,” said Azmeh Siddiqui.

The first pretzel station was for safety and twisting. Children learned about handwashing, baker’s hats, hairnets and beard guards. Then, using a replica of old twisting tables, they learned about each step of how to twist a pretzel into a traditional pretzel shape. Thomas then gave them an official pretzel twister certificate.

At the next station, children learned about different kinds of salt used in pretzel making. The next station allowed the children to create different shapes out of pretzel rods and marshmallows. The final station showed children the final product and allowed them to create their own pretzel shapes on paper.

Thomas’s book is available for purchase as well as free samples of the company’s pretzels.

“I’ve gotten good feedback from parents,” she said. “They’re always looking for hands-on activities for the kids to enjoy.”

This was the first presentation of its kind that she has created. She plans to take ot the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum as well.

Thomas is the great-great granddaughter of the founder of America’s first pretzel bakery, the Julius Sturgis Pretzel House in Lititz, and the daughter of Tom Sturgis, of Tom Sturgis Pretzels. The books talks about origin of the pretzel, the evolution of pretzel baking, the traditions, legends, and recipes.

Kelley Pearl, of Williamsport, brought her 5-year-old son Jackson Pearl.

“This is great for the community,” said Pearl. “It gives kids things to do other than electronics in the home.”

Stacey Heyes, of Williamsport, brought her 6-year-old son Xander Heyes and 2-year-old daughter Luna Heyes.

“We’ve been members since Xander was 2,” said Heyes. “It’s a great place. We always want to support it. The kids have such a great time.”