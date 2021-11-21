ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Portion of Halstead Street to close starting Monday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced Friday that Halstead Street will be closed to through traffic from 43rd...

Hutch Post

Hesston Road to get complete rebuild

NEWTON, Kan. — A large portion of old U.S. Highway 81 is getting a major facelift in Harvey County. The Harvey County Commission has approved an improvement project for Hesston Road, the most-traveled road maintained by the county. The commission awarded the project to Pearson Construction with a total bid...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Wood-burning furnace blamed for Kansas house fire

SALINA — An outdoor wood-burning furnace is being blamed for a house fire east of Salina early Tuesday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said Wednesday that deputies and firefighters from Rural Fire District No. 5 were dispatched at 5:02 a.m. to a house fire at 2708 S. Holmes Road. The owner of the house, Dustin Vance, 42, awoke to smoke in the house and called 911.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man injured in single vehicle accident Friday

MAIZE, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was injured Friday night in a single vehicle accident in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Darryon Cushinberry was traveling on K-96 near 119th Street West around 9:30 p.m. when he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail.
MAIZE, KS
Hutch Post

Veteran officer to lead Topeka Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who has spent his entire 27-year law enforcement career with the Topeka Police Department will now lead it. City Manager Brent Trout on Tuesday introduced Bryan Wheeles as the new police chief, effective immediately. He has served as interim chief since January, when Bill Cochran retired. The following month, Cochran took a newly created job as Trout's chief of staff.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

1 injured after semi rear-ends Kan. school bus with 23 on board

CHEROKEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Monday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Peterbilt semi driven by Brian T. Nicholas, 53, Indianapolis, IN., was northbound on Kansas 7 at Cherokee, Kansas. The semi rear-ended a 2016 Freightliner school bus driven by...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

City denies Woodie Seat funding again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For a third time the city of Hutchinson did not get approval for a grant to make major improvements to the Woodie Seat Freeway. The city was notified on Monday that they were not approved for the funding, leaving questions on how to make the necessary improvements to the aging infrastructure around Avenue A.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police arrest wanted Kansas felon after 4-hour standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man after an arrest following a 4-hour standoff at a Kansas home. Just before 1p.m. Monday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center began receiving several calls about erratic driving near SE 15th Street and SE Adams Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Ron Eakis.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Truck believed to be part of double homicide is found

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that it has found the 2000 red Ford F-150 truck involved in a double homicide case from Aug. 27. The truck was found after someone called authorities on a suspicious vehicle in a rural area of the county. Kyle Hardwick is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 56-year-old Marion Edward Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Duane Anstine.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Funeral mass for Kan. boy who died in accident near his school

SEWARD COUNTY— Friends and family attended a funeral mass for a 5-year-old Kansas boy who died in an accident near his elementary school in Liberal. The service for Nathaniel Garro Rivera was held Monday morning at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Liberal, according to Brenneman Funeral Home. Friends established a fundraiser to assist the family.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

South Hutch Elementary in masks Monday and Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale let Hutch Post know that one of his schools is taking additional COVID-19 precautions immediately before Thanksgiving. "Thursday of last week, we got a pretty decent spike at South Hutch Elementary," Nightingale said. "Today and tomorrow, South Hutch Elementary is...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY— The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of Walker Avenue have identified the victim as 24-year-old Emileigh N. Wilson of Atchison, according to a media release from police. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Walker...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

