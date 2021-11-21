ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny today with breezy conditions this afternoon

By Ryan Matoush
KSNT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother warm-up Temperatures will be slightly cooler today after a cold front moved through the area. We’ll see afternoon highs reach the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine expected by the second half of the day. Temperatures will...

www.ksnt.com

WJCL

Freeze Warning: Coldest night of the fall season ahead

The coldest temperatures so far this fall season are expected Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to mid 30s in most locations, with the coldest numbers west of I-95. Temperatures may dip to the mid to upper 30s for our islands and beaches.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, with the heaviest snow around the Jemez Mountains and in Cuba. Rain showers have been streaming into the Metro area and surrounding middle Rio Grande Valley, the west mountains, Four Corners, and even the southeast plains. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed!
ENVIRONMENT
State
Kansas State
CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ready for winter’s worst? KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst offers an inside look at what to expect. For much of the summer, the Ozarks had below-average rainfall. October was an anomaly as it was much wetter than normal. November has been very dry. We are in a La Nina pattern where the water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Ordinarily, this leads to a mild, somewhat wetter pattern. However, that has not been the case. Instead, we have been colder than average.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Thanksgiving
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Breezy and mild today, rain for Thanksgiving

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy and, milder. High 50. Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and, cooler. High 36 (29) Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 40 (26) Retreating high pressure is leaving Ohio in a mild southerly flow as it heads for the east coast. Today will be a good travel day for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile the sky is becoming mostly cloudy. Very dry air at the surface will help delay the start of any rainfall until late tonight or early tomorrow morning. The high temperature will be near 50. The low temperature will be around 40.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFOX 14

Breezy, cool and showery conditions settle in for Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — If you're ready for cooler, holiday-like weather, you'll be a fan of the forecast we're tracking!. Starting on Wednesday, spotty, light rain showers will move into the Borderland. Although it won't be a washout, be sure to grab the rain gear as you're headed out the door. An umbrella might not be the best idea, as we're tracking breezy conditions as well. Expect wind gusts upwards of 20 mph at times during the afternoon.
EL PASO, TX
KSNT

Warm breezes ahead of Wednesday’s cold front

Strong south breezes will stick around overnight as temperatures hold up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. South wind at 15-25mph throughout the night as the next storm system draws closer. We’ll hold onto those 60s through Wednesday, but the cloud cover will build in at the same time....
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Mild & breezy with more clouds for Wednesday

Winds will continue out of the south through the daytime at 20-25 mph. Cloud cover will be more present but we should still manage to hold onto those 60s for afternoon highs before our next system approaches. A slight chance for rain makes its way into the area late Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
vandaliaradio.com

Cloudy, Breezy and Warmer Today—Rain on the Way for tonight

It will be a breezy and warmer day today. We are looking at mostly cloudy skies for today with a high of 56. It will be windy with winds gusting out of the south at better than 35 miles per hour. Then, rain is expected tonight–mainly in the early morning hours–with a low of 39.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Sunny, warm, and breezy for traveling today, rain returns Thanksgiving morning

The day before Thanksgiving will be a spectacular weather day. It is a bit chilly this morning but not quite as cold as recent nights. Temperatures near freezing right now will warm up quickly to near 60 degrees this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Those warmer temperatures later today are thanks in part to southerly winds as high pressure begins to shift east of our region. You won't have any weather issues traveling today as this high pressure keeps things quiet across much of the eastern US.
ENVIRONMENT
abc27.com

Sunny and chilly today, milder for Thanksgiving

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 46. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 29. THANKSGIVING: Partly Sunny, Mild. Hi 55. Yesterday was our coldest day of the season thus far with temperatures that struggled to get into the low 40s. There were even a few flurries around thanks to the breeze and the chill! Temperatures bounce back a bit today under sunny skies. Highs will make it into the mid and upper 40s locally. Overall, it looks to be a great travel day not only for Central PA but much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic too. The quiet weather will stick around for Thanksgiving with just an increase in clouds during the day. Thursday will be our mildest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-50s. Our next cold front will approach tomorrow night with light, spotty showers. Then, another blast of cold air!
ENVIRONMENT
desotocountynewsroom.com

Mostly Sunny and Windy Today. Showers Tomorrow Morning and Cooler

Mostly sunny, breezy, and a few degrees warmer today, with winds from the South at 10-20 mph and gusting to up to 30 mph at times. Today’s high will be 63 with a low tonight of 50. Clouds will increase during the early evening hours ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday morning.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

