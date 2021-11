Dutch police said Sunday they had arrested 48 people after a second night of violent riots erupted over the government's coronavirus measures. Prosecutors meanwhile updated to four the number of people shot when police opened fire during an "orgy of violence" in the port city of Rotterdam on Friday night. The two nights of unrest in a number of cities came a week after the Dutch government went into a partial lockdown over a surge in cases. In The Hague on Saturday night, officers in riot gear charged demonstrators who set fire to bicycles and an electric moped piled in the middle of a busy intersection.

