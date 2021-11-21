ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marchers across France decry violence against women

By Associated Press
West Hawaii Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and...

SFGate

Big oil is making violence against Native women worse, COP26 protesters say

GLASGOW, Scotland - Throughout the last week and a half, Indigenous peoples from around the world have been leading protests at the COP26 climate summit. On Tuesday, their aim was specific: They staged a memorial to draw attention to the connection between the oil and mining industries and the ongoing violence toward Indigenous women and queer, transgender and two-spirit people.
WORLD
wearebreakingnews.com

Thousands Of Protesters Dye France Purple Against Sexist Violence

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of many cities in France the color purple to demand measures against sexist violence in the country and criticize the Government of Emmanuel Macron, whom they have accused of not having taken into account the magnitude of the problem in the country.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Duchess of Cornwall backs Women’s Institute campaign to end violence against women

The Duchess of Cornwall has praised a campaign by the Women’s Institute (WI) which aims to raise awareness of violence against women.The community-based organisation, which serves women in the UK, Canada, South Africa and New Zealand, launched its campaign in 2016.Camilla thanked WI for its efforts in a letter published in the latest edition of its magazine, WI Life.“To all of you – and to every single WI member across England, Wales and the islands who has supported women’s refuges – thank you. You will never know how many lives you have, quite literally, saved,” Camilla said.In November 2020, a...
SOCIETY
#Violence Against Women#Paris#French
AFP

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to quell the violence, the latest Covid-related headache in France's overseas territories for the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Vaccination rates in France's overseas territories, in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, have generally been far lower than those on the mainland and there has been repeated unrest over anti-virus measures. Protests in Guadeloupe, a territory of roughly 400,000 people, broke out after an announcement that coronavirus jabs would be mandatory for all healthcare workers, with the demonstrations marred by clashes and looting.
PROTESTS
AFP

Fresh protests, violence against Covid restrictions

A fresh wave of protests broke out in several European cities and in some French overseas territories Sunday, as protesters reacted, sometimes violently, to moves to reintroduced coronavirus restrictions. - Dutch unrest, Austrian protest - Protests also erupted in several Dutch cities Sunday, the third night of unrest over the government's coronavirus restrictions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Rampant' violence against Sikh women highlighted in report

"Rampant, hidden" violence against women and girls from the Sikh community has been highlighted in a new report. Of the 674 people who responded to the survey, 70% saw themselves as survivors of domestic abuse. Only a third of victims had previously disclosed incidents, the "stark" report by Sikh Women's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
caribbeantoday.com

CARICOM Diplomats Condemn Violence Against Women

WASHINGTON, D.C – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Monday called on member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) to do more to deal with the situation of violence against women, noting that “violence and harmful practices against women and girls remain pervasive in every part of the world”. Antigua...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: The government can’t drag its feet over action to end violence against women any longer

In the early hours of Monday 22 November, the news broke that the government had proposed a measure to elevate violence against women and girls to the same status as terrorism.This is a stunning turnaround from a government that has so far dragged its heels when it comes to addressing and preventing gender-based violence. Until now, they have opted instead to propose piecemeal measures such as better street lighting or more plainclothes officers, while knowingly and consistently underfunding specialist women’s services, and excluding migrant women from accessing help altogether.The suggestion to make ending violence against women and girls a national...
WORLD
AFP

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible. The unrest "is pure violence under the guise of protest," Rutte told Dutch media on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Health Organization

Strengthening the health system response to violence against women in Maharashtra, India

A young 27-year-old doctor is incredulous about his former low awareness regarding violence against women, despite treating survivors in the busy medical college hospital where he works in the state of Maharashtra in western India. “I never looked at health complaints of female patients in the context of violence. Now,...
WORLD
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

A ‘deadly threat’ to Haiti

COVID IS ONE OF HAITI’S MANY PROBLEMS — In July, a cadre of men sneaked into the residence of Haiti’s president and killed him in his bedroom — an assassination that further deepened the Caribbean nation’s political instability. In August, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tropical depression devastated Haiti,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti Calls on Jamaica, Columbia for Help Apprehending Assassination Suspect

Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Claude Joseph, has written to Jamaica and Colombia to request the transfer of Mario Palacios Palacios – the suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Joseph formally wrote to both countries on October 28 and requested that Palacios Palacios be sent to Haiti. Palacios,...
AMERICAS
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whbl.com

Two hostages have been released in Haiti, group says

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Two people from the group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries taken hostage in Haiti last month have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said on Sunday, without giving further details. The 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, were abducted in October after visiting an orphanage....
PUBLIC SAFETY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haitian Prime Minister Calls for Building a New United Country

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has urged Haitians to use the 218th anniversary of the Battle of Vertières to ”build the new Haiti” as the country continues to battle a surge of criminal activities and political unrest. The Battle of Vertières was the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution...
POLITICS

