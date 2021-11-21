ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Have a safe Thanksgiving

West Hawaii Today
 3 days ago

COVID-19 cases are on the increase again in many parts...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyTexasDaily

Four Ways To Have A Festive And Safe Holiday Season

(NAPSI)—Entering the second holiday season of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginians are eager to reconnect with family and friends and return to treasured holiday traditions. Some simple steps can keep family and friends healthy through their fall and winter celebrations. “Every family has unique traditions, and they are eager to...
FESTIVAL
ValleyCentral

Health officials encourage food safety for a safe Thanksgiving

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Thanksgiving the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging food safety for a safe holiday. According to the CDC undercooking and handling poultry incorrectly are the most common problems that lead to food-borne disease outbreaks.  Environment Health Director for the city of Harlingen Josh Ramirez said they want […]
HARLINGEN, TX
wnky.com

Health News – How to have a COVID-safe Thanksgiving

Another holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this Thanksgiving may look at little more normal now that we have vaccines to help provide protection. But, experts have some tips on how to have the safest Thanksgiving possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southernminn.com

How to have a safe, happy holiday

Happy holidays! It is our goal to make this time of the year and the rest of the year happy and safe. The holiday season presents some unique situations which require us to keep safety in mind even more so than other times of the year. Let’s start with the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Thanksgiving#America
WebMD

Don’t Wash Your Thanksgiving Turkey, CDC Warns

With Thanksgiving almost here, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued tips on the safest way to prepare your turkey. First of all, you should not wash or rinse your bird. That may seem counterintuitive, but washing the turkey can spread germs and bacteria all over your kitchen.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
actionnews5.com

Infectious disease specialist provides tips for a safe Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and for some families it will be the first time they are gathering for the holiday since the pandemic began. Infectious Disease Special Dr. Shirin Mazumder spoke with Action News 5′s Joe Birch at the digital desk to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLR10 News

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local supermarket prepares for Thanksgiving holiday in midst of supply chain issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the holiday season nears, various products that shoppers purchase for Thanksgiving dinner are being impacted by recent national supply chain issues as well as higher costs of production.  According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this includes many Thanksgiving staples including turkey and packaging for various products like cranberry sauce and […]
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Turkey? Is Turkey Safe For Cats?

Can cats eat turkey? The short answer is yes. As obligate carnivores, meat should form the majority of a cat's diet. So turkey can definitely become part of your feline's meal times; although, there are some safety considerations to take note of before you go ahead and serve up the bird. The post Can Cats Eat Turkey? Is Turkey Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy