Volcano, HI

Three decades of Volcano Watch

West Hawaii Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Clague, former Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-In-Charge, initiated this...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Volcano Watch: Tracking Magma Movement Using Olivine Crystal ‘Clocks’

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. Olivine crystals — the beautiful green mineral common in Hawaiian lavas — record when and where magmas move inside Hawaiian volcanoes before they erupt. We can actually use these little crystals like clocks to better understand the magmatic events leading to the December 2020 and September 2021 summit eruptions at Kīlauea.
bigislandnow.com

30 Years of Volcano Watch

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. It’s hard to believe that the “Volcano Watch” weekly article and volcano activity update started 30 years ago. On Nov. 3, 1991, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) “Volcano Watch” had its debut in the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, beginning a long and fruitful partnership.
SCIENCE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Volcano Watch: Tracking magma movement using olivine crystal “clocks”

Olivine crystals — the beautiful green mineral common in Hawaiian lavas — record when and where magmas move inside Hawaiian volcanoes before they erupt. We can actually use these little crystals like clocks to better understand the magmatic events leading to the December 2020 and September 2021 summit eruptions at Kilauea.
ASTRONOMY

