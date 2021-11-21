Three decades of Volcano Watch

For those who love all things weird and wonderful when it comes to the night sky — from meteor showers to eclipses to full blood moons — 2021 has definitely been an eventful year. And now, the only total solar eclipse of 2021 is coming to the skies on December 4th. Unfortunately, for Americans, the eclipse won’t be viewable at all. But it will be viewable in other places if you’re doing some early December travel. Indeed, unless you are one of the few thousand residents living in the southernmost part of the world, there’s almost no chance you’ll get to see it.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO