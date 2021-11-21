Welcome to your new home: Style-savvy housewarming gifts

Hi friends, many of us are starting to decorate for Christmas already. I like to get mine done by Thanksgiving week so then I can sit back and really enjoy the whole month of December. That’s my birthday month and I enjoy the whole month leading up to Christmas and all the festivities that go with it. Lauren and her family will be staying with us for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. It will be different now that mom and dad have moved to assisted living and my sister moved away too, we won’t be gathering at their house, but I’m looking forward to having them all here with us for the holidays. Enjoy these posts from me and my friends today, so much good inspiration as you get ready for the holidays.

