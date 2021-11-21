Simple steps toward reducing waste this holiday season

Fall and winter holiday celebrations often mean connecting or gathering with friends and family with food bringing us together. But sometimes this can also mean ending up with more food than we need. Those who have been involved with Alameda Backyard Growers in the past know there is a lot of time, labor, energy, care, and resources that go into growing this beautiful food. The same is true for food that we purchase from grocery stores and markets. Believe it or not, American families waste about a quarter of the food they buy. During the holiday season, Americans throw out an additional 25% more food than the rest of the year (that’s roughly an extra 1 million tons per week). Meanwhile, in our local Alameda County community, an estimated 1 in 4 residents are experiencing some level of food insecurity.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO