Simple steps toward reducing waste this holiday season

November 22, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Patti Hudson, Lifetime Health and Fitness Expert. Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Presence of total well-being is defined as a balance between body, mind, and spirit. This includes mindful stress reduction practices, a focus on work/life balance, implementation of healthy eating behaviors, creating an individualized and effective exercise program, and the importance of adequate optimal sleep.
