It was in the third grade that our teacher told us what Thanksgiving is all about. I was just beginning to understand English. It was like a gong went off in my head. She wrote the word “thanksgiving” on the board, separated it into two words, reversed them and said that on this day our nation is “giving thanks” to God. They were allowed to say that back then. No one in my house had ever known what Thanksgiving meant. I was the first to understand enough English and was eager to share.

FESTIVAL ・ 4 DAYS AGO