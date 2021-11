The Marquette Golden Eagles took on No. 10 Illinois in front of a packed Fiserv Forum and upset the Illini 67-66. The first half was tight, and Marquette’s defense and press were on full display with Illinois having 15 turnovers. Sophomore guard Andre Curbelo picked up two fouls and played just eight minutes in the first half. Both teams would struggle to shoot the ball from distance with Marquette going 2-8 from three and Illinois going 3-13. Graduate student Kur Kuath forward had three blocks in the first half to go along with five points and two rebounds.

