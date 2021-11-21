ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Colder Air Expected in Area as Week Begins

wzdm.com
 3 days ago

This area will see colder air as we start the week heading toward Thanksgiving. Forecaster...

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Prediction: 13-20 Inches of Snow On the Way

What’s on tap for the next few months, as far as weather, in Michigan? The past two Michigan winters have been pretty mild, which is good news for me, since I don’t like winter. Here’s the prediction for this year. According to Fox 2, Michigan is in for a “La...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Colder Air Expected
AccuWeather

Persistent surge of colder air to raise chances for snow in Northeast

For many, this cold blast will be the most pronounced since last winter. It could also allow snow to reach the ground in some areas for the first time this season. A persistently cold weather pattern in the Northeast in the days after Thanksgiving will make it feel like Christmas has arrived several weeks early, and forecasters are tracking multiple scenarios in which some locations could receive the first snow of the season.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy