George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mark 20 years of marriage with candid wedding photo

By Hanna Fillingham
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAli Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos had reason to celebrate over the weekend. The celebrity couple marked 20 years of marriage, with Ali sharing a candid photo from their wedding day alongside a heartfelt message on Instagram. The photo saw Ali and George on the dance floor, with the podcaster...

