Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are On Journey to Win Titles After Leicester Victory

By Nick Emms
 3 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has declared that his Chelsea side are on a journey to win titles this season after already lifting the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup in the past few months.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table, four points ahead of Liverpool as they search for their first domestic title under the German.

Speaking about his sides' Premier League title chances via Express Sport, Tuchel discussed the journey his team are on.

He said: “I have the feeling we are on our journey. But when things get rough, we have to keep on going.

“Don't stop – put one step after the other if you want to reach the target."

He continued to explain how it will not be easy this season, as has been shown by the tough fixture schedule his side have faced already this season.

“There will be rain. There will be tough matches, opponents who make our lives not easy, but we have to go through it and stick together,” Tuchel continued.

“There are some guys here at Chelsea waiting for league titles. We have a young team that is maybe not so used to winning."

Next up for Chelsea is a Champions League clash vs Juventus as they look to retain their European title.

Sports
