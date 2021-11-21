ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley ‘lucky to have’ Maxwel Cornet after more goalscoring heroics

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYoe6_0d3Bwy8n00

Chris Wood was delighted to reach the milestone of 50 Premier League goals but acknowledged it is new team-mate Maxwel Cornet who is stealing the headlines at Burnley right now.

Wood brought up his half-century in the first half of the Clarets’ thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, with his goal giving Burnley the lead after Ben Mee cancelled out Christian Benteke’s opener.

But after Benteke got his second and Marc Guehi put Palace back in front three minutes before half-time, Burnley needed a superb 49th-minute volley from Cornet to take a point from the game.

“I think we’re going to sit down at the end of the season and just watch a highlight reel of his best goals,” Wood said of Cornet, who now has five in a Burnley shirt since joining in the summer.

“He’s got fantastic quality as a player, you see that on the pitch, and we’re lucky to have him. Long may it continue.”

Wood got his third goal of the season in the 27th minute, getting just enough power on his header to beat Vicente Guaita after James Tarkowski nodded Dwight McNeil’s free-kick back across goal.

“Personally it’s nice to have that bit of momentum and that milestone in my locker,” he said. “Unfortunately we wanted the three points and weren’t able to get them. It was a very open game, both teams had chances to win it.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was upset that his side did not get a free-kick – and a potential red card for Palace defender Joachim Andersen – when Wood was brought down as he raced through on goal in the second half.

“I haven’t watched it back, but I believe he was climbing all over me and brought me down,” Wood said of the incident. “That’s the way it goes. Surely it was looked at and it wasn’t enough to overturn it. That’s life in football.”

Though Burnley remain in the bottom three they have now lost only one of their last seven – away to Manchester City – with Dyche convinced his side are on the right track.

“I’ve said since the start of the season I was pleased with the performances,” he said. “It’s about getting on the right side of games. In the Premier League, especially if you’re not one of the superpowers, it’s about getting the margins right.

“I’m generally happy enough with the performances. I’m never naive enough to not know the league table needs to change but we’re definitely going in the right direction.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was happy to head south with a point, relieved that Guaita was able to keep out Matej Vydra’s stoppage-time shot to preserve the draw.

But Dyche had singled out Palace’s vulnerability from set-pieces and Burnley duly exploited it, leaving Vieira with a clear indication of where things need to improve.

“When you come to Burnley you expect to suffer in the air and you have to deal with it,” Vieira said. “We did at times but we need to impact that aspect of the game. Set-pieces are massively important and we need to spend more time on them in training.

“I think we were really good building up from the back, creating situations where players can run in behind.

“I was pleased with the three goals but we can be a bit more dangerous. At times, we didn’t make the simple decision, we complicated it too much. I believe there is still a lot more to come from the team going forward.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Burnley striker Wood hails 'fantastic' Cornet after Crystal Palace draw

Burnley striker Chris Wood was delighted to reach 50 Premier League goals but acknowledged it is new team-mate Maxwel Cornet who is stealing the headlines right now. Wood brought up his half-century in the first half of the Clarets' thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, with his goal giving Burnley the lead after Ben Mee cancelled out Christian Benteke's opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Craig Gordon hailed as ‘Peter Pan’ goalkeeper after heroics help Scotland earn World Cup play-off place

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor hailed their “Peter Pan” goalkeeper after Craig Gordon’s heroics helped secure a World Cup play-off place.Gordon saved an 82nd-minute penalty as Scotland beat Moldova 2-0 to tie up second spot in Group F with a game to spare.The Hearts goalkeeper has been on top form throughout this season having already proven that Celtic made a mistake in letting him go in the summer of 2020.And McGregor feels the 38-year-old is getting better with age.The Celtic player said: “He’s like Peter Pan, isn’t he? He never gets old, he’s still as flexible.“I know Craigie’s quality, I have...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Ben Mee
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Vicente Guaita
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Chris Wood
The Independent

Maxwel Cornet scores stunning volley as Burnley share the points with Palace

Maxwel Cornet’s superb volley was the pick of the goals as Burnley and Crystal Palace took a point each from a hugely entertaining 3-3 draw.In dreary conditions Cornet lit up Turf Moor with a stunning finish four minutes into the second half, levelling the scores after a breathless first half in which Palace came from behind to lead 3-2, but only after letting slip an early 1-0 advantage.Christian Benteke scored twice, either side of headers from Ben Mee and Chris Wood before Marc Guehi gave the visitors the lead at the break.It was a point which will give both Sean...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palace
vavel.com

Key quotes from Patrick Vieira after Burnley draw

Patrick Vieira was happy with his team's attacking against Burnley but he admits that work is needed on the defensive side of Crystal Palace's game. It was a frantic match of end-to-end action and Vieira, like the supporters, was still getting his breath back after the six-goal thriller in East Lancashire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Maxwel Cornet's thunder volley ensures the spoils are shared after Christian Benteke and Marc Guehi goals gave Eagles the lead in an enthralling first-half

Well, congratulations if you did because that is exactly what we were treated to in the East Lancashire rain. Six goals, chances galore, five bookings, a hint of refereeing controversy, good attacking, some bad defending, this game had a little bit of everything. MATCH FACTS & RATINGS. Burnley (4-4-1-1): Pope...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira praises Guaita after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira admitted some relief after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Vieira praised Vicente Guaita's sensational last minute stop as Palace came away from Burnley with a point, after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor. “It was a crazy, good game," Vieira said in his post-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Valerien Ismael: West Brom have enough goalscorers

Valerien Ismael insists Albion have enough goalscorers in their squad to turn around their indifferent form. The Baggies, who travel to take on Blackpool tomorrow, fell to their fourth successive away defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday. Speaking after that loss, Ismael felt his side did enough to get a result...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy