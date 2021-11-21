ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ben Stokes’ bowling crucial to England’s Ashes hopes, Ian Botham believes

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kqu3N_0d3BwsqR00

Sir Ian Botham believes Ben Stokes ’ bowling could be key to England’s chances of winning the Ashes in Australia

Botham says he never doubted Stokes’ participation after the Durham all-rounder took an indefinite break from cricket in July to rest his finger and prioritise his mental well-being.

“First and foremost, I never thought he wouldn’t be there,” Botham said. “And that’s not inside information, because we didn’t see him at Durham until after the second operation.

“Ben is a match-winner. I hope that he’s fit enough to bowl and strong enough because I think that will be crucial. Because he’s an aggressive bowler.

“Everyone talks about his batting – we know about that – but I think his bowling needs to be used in four or five-over bursts on those Australian pitches when the ball is reasonably new as well.”

Botham has urged England’s selectors “to be brave” when considering their bowling attack and does not think James Anderson or Stuart Broad will feature in every Test.

“There’s no point in us turning up with four 80-mile-an-hour bowlers because once that Kookaburra ball, after 10 overs, is going to get smashed to all parts at that pace,” the former England all-rounder said.

“You need people like Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, (Ollie) Robinson – these are the guys that are going to play.

“Jimmy (Anderson) is going to play, but I don’t see him playing all the Tests, and I certainly don’t see Broady playing all the Tests.”

Botham added: “You’ve got to look after Jimmy, he’s what, 39 now, so he needs a little bit of TLC, but he will have a part to play.

“Above everything else, he’s a senior pro and he can offer so much advice to the other guys, so it’s essential he’s there”

The first Test starts at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 8 and the fifth and final Test is scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium on January 14.

‘Inside the Tour – The Ashes 1986/87’ will be released across all major podcast outlets on December 3. For more information and to subscribe to the series visit auddy.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ben Stokes making ‘remarkable’ progress as England prepare for first Ashes Test

Ben Stokes is “on track” to make his England comeback in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, according to captain Joe Root.Stokes is part of the advance party that has arrived in Australia to begin preparations for the series, completing three days of hard quarantine at a Gold Coast resort before beginning some gentle practice sessions at the nearby Metricon Stadium.The star all-rounder was not named in the original squad having taken an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health and recovery from a badly fractured index finger, but ended his hiatus in time to join...
SPORTS
newschain

England duo unbeaten as Ben Stokes waits for return in rain-hit tour opener

Ben Stokes’ return to action has been delayed after the opening day of England’s warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane was cut short due to rain. Stokes has been included in England’s Ashes squad after taking an indefinite break from all cricket in July to prioritise his mental well-being and rest a finger, which he had fractured.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Botham
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
The Associated Press

Rain delays Stokes’ comeback for England ahead of Ashes

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — After quarantine, the rain. Ben Stokes’ return will have to wait after day one of an internal trial match between England teams was washed out two weeks before the opening test of the Ashes series. The star allrounder arrived at Redlands Cricket Club in Brisbane’s bayside...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s Ben Chilwell on giving up cricket, a ‘difficult’ summer and winning back his Chelsea place

In another life, on an alternative timeline or perhaps in a parallel universe, Ben Chilwell would not have spent this week hoping to help England qualify for the 2022 World Cup but would have been in Abu Dhabi, playing in yesterday’s T20 World Cup semi-final. He might even have been playing for New Zealand if his Kiwi father, Wayne, had his way.“He would have wanted me to,” he says. “I wouldn't have. If I had the choice, I would have chosen to play for England of course.”It is not as far-fetched an idea as it sounds. Chilwell spent much of...
WORLD
Reuters

England's inconsistent death bowling cost them, says Hussain

Nov 11 (Reuters) - England's inconsistent death bowling once again hurt their chances in the side's defeat to New Zealand in Wednesday's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, according to former captain Nasser Hussain. With New Zealand needing 57 off the last four overs in their chase of 167 in Abu Dhabi,...
WORLD
BBC

Ashes: Marcus Harris to open for Australia against England

Marcus Harris will open the batting for Australia with David Warner in the first Ashes Test against England, their chairman of selectors has said. The 29-year-old left-hander replaced Will Pucovski for the fourth Test against India in January, Australia's most recent Test. Pucovski is set to miss the Ashes opener...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bowling Ball#Australian#Kookaburra#Tlc#Test
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate is handed injury blow as Mason Mount looks certain to miss England's crucial World Cup qualifier with Albania due to dental surgery

Mason Mount looks certain to miss England's key clash against Albania on Friday night to deliver Gareth Southgate a significant selection blow. Chelsea star Mount underwent dental surgery to remove four wisdom teeth on Sunday and has not reported for international duty. In a statement on Monday, the FA said...
SOCCER
The Independent

Cooperation of clubs crucial to England’s World Cup bid, says Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate is hopeful of getting the full cooperation of clubs as he admits picking the right squad for next year’s World Cup will be vital given the rapid turnaround.The Premier League announced last week it will pause the season after the weekend of November 12-13 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar kicking off just over a week later.The World Cup final takes place on December 18, with the Premier League campaign restarting on Boxing Day.Such a tight schedule presents new issues for international managers such as Southgate, who are usually able to spend plenty of time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tim Paine treatment ‘appalling’ in Australia captaincy scandal, says Cricket Tasmania chairman

Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin condemned Cricket Australia’s “appalling” treatment of Tim Paine on Tuesday, saying he should never have been put in a position where he felt he had to resign as Australia’s Test captain.Paine stood down from the role last Friday after sexually explicit text messages he sent to a female former colleague at Cricket Tasmania in 2017 were leaked to the media.The 36-year-old wicketkeeper, who has represented Tasmania since the 2005/6 season, had been exonerated by a Cricket Australia integrity review into the matter soon after becoming Test skipper in 2018.“In conversations I have had in recent...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun studied Ian Wright as he came through Arsenal's academy...while Lee Carsley believes the youngster has outgrown U23 football at club level

Folarin Balogun studied Ian Wright as he came through Arsenal's academy and is now ready for the next challenge after opening his account for England's Under 21s. Sportsmail columnist Martin Keown likened Balogun to the Arsenal legend last season and the 20-year-old revealed he spent hours watching videos of the former striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Australian cricket team stands by Hales after blackface photo

Big Bash League club Sydney Thunder plan to stick with Alex Hales despite a photo of the English batsman with his face painted black and claims he called his pet dog 'Kevin' as part of a racially derogatory joke. It followed Rafiq telling a British parliamentary committee that Hales, now 32, named his black dog 'Kevin' due to cricketer Gary Ballance's use of the name as a derogatory term.
SOCIETY
BBC

Project Ashes: Fuelling England's tour of Australia

The night before Ben Stokes wrote himself into Ashes folklore at Headingley in 2019 he dined on "a knock-off Nando's and two bars of Yorkie Raisin and Biscuit". Stokes is an extraordinary cricketer and his achievement that sunny Sunday in Leeds was unprecedented, so perhaps it's no surprise his choice of meal was a little eccentric.
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy