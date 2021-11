We love the fact that Formula One has reinvented itself as the ultimate form of racing with some behind-the-scenes drama thrown in for good measure. This season has been outstanding, providing us with some epic drama and spectacular racing. Let's just say that the upcoming season of Drive to Survive is going to be lit. When someone as cool as Toto Wolff starts making comments like "screw them all" (we cleaned that up a bit, but you can probably guess what he really said), you know the entire F1 circus is heading toward a massive climax.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO