MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chilly days ahead

TAMPA (WFLA) — Our first front has moved south and towards the east into the Atlantic, and now we’re continuing with an easterly flow from the Atlantic due to our interaction with an area of high pressure centered within the Southeast.

As we move throughout the day we will begin to develop a weak trough off the coast of Sarasota, and with a pull of moisture coming in from the Atlantic, there is an opportunity for scattered showers mainly by late in the day and continuing into mid evening tonight.

This morning, partly cloudy skies will be common with light shower activity just offshore. Morning temperatures should range within the low and mid 60s with winds out of the north east at 5 to 10 mph. Wind will pick up moving into the afternoon with an occasional gust at 15 mph. Daytime highs expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

This area of high-pressure will remain well to the north of us and will continue to track towards the east into the Atlantic Where it begins to dissipate. Behind this area of high pressure is the next cold front which will lead to a cold snap throughout the sunshine state where it begins to dissipate.

Behind this area of high pressure is the next cold front which will lead to a cold snap throughout the sunshine State. Thanks to high pressure leading the way. This next cold front is looking very weak and relatively dry so the opportunity for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms is low moving into our Monday. However, a 20 to possibly 30% chance for wet weather within the early morning is not out of the question.

By Tuesday, yet another area of high-pressure will take over creating clear conditions and drier conditions but it will come with much colder air from the Ohio River Valley. Daytime highs on Tuesday are expected in the mid and upper 60s with evening lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. This does not last long however; by Wednesday and leading into Thanksgiving Thursday high temperatures will rebound back into the upper 70s but we will continue to remain dry.

