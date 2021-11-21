City Council Meeting Summary 11.15.2021

Following a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year, Worcester is changing the way it elects its school committee, moving away from an at-large system. In response to that lawsuit — which was filed by Black and Latino residents who argued that the current voting system is discriminatory — the city is considering three potential structures for the school committee, as laid out in a brief report from the Worcester Regional Research Bureau. Those options are:

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO