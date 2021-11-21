City Council Meeting Summary 11.15.2021

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and regular meeting next week. City finances and the budget are to be discussed at the workshop in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on November 29, 2021, at 5 pm. The city council will consider an ordinance during the regular meeting...
Here is a brief recap of highlights from the Nov. 22 regular Lebanon City Council Meeting:. Dr. Jeffrey Mutchler was appointed to the vacant, unexpired Ward 3 City Council term last held by Councilman Josh Ray. Council approved Mayor Jared Carr’s recommendation of the appointment and Mutchler will be seated as soon as he is able to be sworn in.
Following a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year, Worcester is changing the way it elects its school committee, moving away from an at-large system. In response to that lawsuit — which was filed by Black and Latino residents who argued that the current voting system is discriminatory — the city is considering three potential structures for the school committee, as laid out in a brief report from the Worcester Regional Research Bureau. Those options are:
The Donaldsonville City Council held a brief meeting Nov. 23, going over relatively routine agenda items. Though the regular meeting landed on Thanksgiving week, all members were in attendance. The council approved several invoices for work completed, including natural gas system infrastructure improvements. All invoices were previously discussed during the...
Certain Pittsburgh city employees who are facing a reduction in pension benefits in their retirement may receive full pension benefits after all, if a proposal before City Council is passed. Currently, a pension offset calls for a reduction in pension payments by 50% once an employee reaches maximum Social Security...
City Council is convening Nov. 30 to discuss what Mayor Steve Adler has called one of Austin’s “greatest present challenges” – housing supply. In a City Council Message Board post last Wednesday, Adler outlined the strategy up for discussion at the special session: allowing residential housing units in commercially zoned areas.
It’s important for the community to engage in conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, said Mercer Island City Councilmember David Rosenbaum at the council’s Nov. 16 virtual meeting. “I spoke with a family last week that their elementary school daughter got a note handed to them that was antisemitic, and...
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 23 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
MILTON, Ga. — Early voting wrapped up in Milton Nov. 24, where Andrea Verhoff and Jami Tucker are vying for the District 1/Post 1 Milton City Council seat. A runoff election resulted after none of the candidates secured a majority of the vote in the Nov. 2 election. The seat is currently held by Peyton Jamison who is taking over as the city’s second mayor since its incorporation in 2006.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City Council will meet for an informational meeting on Tuesday afternoon. On the agenda will be a committee report from the Multi-Cultural Center Intergovernmental board. Also, the Council will hear a report from the Visitor Center Management Services at Falls Park by...
“I would like to expand, if possible, the city’s Rebound Program to nonprofits.” –Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly; referring to Gulfport Rebound, which will give Gulfport residents an estimated $410,000 (in the form of $50 vouchers) to spend at local businesses. Council agreed. “I couldn’t be prouder to live in...
Since April 2020, City Council meetings have been far from normal, and the Wednesday, Nov. 18 meeting was another first. While eight members of the City Council were present in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber for the “hybrid” meeting, Mayor Nancy Vaughan was not. Vaughan said she couldn’t be present...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council is set to meet in a regular session at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Watch the meeting live below: The agenda for the November 16 meeting can be found below:
VALE — The Vale City Council unanimously voted on Nov. 9 to modify the city council meetings scheduled for November and December. The vote cancels its meetings on Nov. 23 and Dec. 28, due to the upcoming holiday season. The council typically holds its meetings on the second and fourth...
Watch now: Bloomington is getting $13.3 million in stimulus cash. Here's how it could be spent. City staff will take the council's comments into consideration to draft more structured plans for using the money. T.
Tonight (November 16), the Twentynine Palms City Council will gather to discuss issues facing the city and also host a public hearing on the denial of a vacation home rental permit. Reporter Heather Clisby has details …. The Twentynine Palms City Council will gather this evening to host a public...
Source: City of Needles (Information and Agenda Packet):. Needles, California: A regular meeting of the Needles City Council and Needles Public Utility Authority was held on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 inside the Needles City Council Chambers. Live Broadcasts By: Zachary Lopez (ZachNews):. The executive session as well as the regular...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders are meeting over the next couple of weeks to discuss Savannah’s 2022 proposed budget. The annual budget retreats give city council the chance to meet and discuss what the priorities are for the upcoming year. The first one was held Tuesday at the Savannah Civic Center.
CAMERON – A full agenda is ahead of the Cameron City Council for its open meeting Monday evening. The meeting will start with public participation to discuss marijuana and to present a grant for body cameras. The board plans to finalize an agreement between the city and the Cameron Fire Protection District to provide emergency services outside of city limits.
