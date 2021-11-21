ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Croatia police say German reporter helped migrants cross

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d3Btmgg00

Croatian police say that a German reporter was briefly detained and fined for illegally entering the country from Bosnia with a group of migrants.

Police said in a statement late Saturday that a court has ordered the 44-year-old German citizen to pay a fine of about 500 euros ($565). The man and seven migrants were caught Saturday in Cetingrad, near Bosnia's border, the statement said.

No other details about the German citizen were immediately known. Croatian police said he told them he was a reporter.

The man was fined for illegal entry but the court dropped police charges accusing him of helping the migrants cross as well, according to the statement. Police will appeal the ruling, they said.

Thousands of migrants remain stuck in Bosnia and other Balkan countries while looking for ways to reach Western Europe. Migrants in Bosnia seek ways to reach European Union neighboring country Croatia before moving on.

Croatia has faced multiple accusations of pushbacks and violence against migrants. Officials have denied systematic abuse, saying police have to protect the border from illegal entry.

The group of migrants caught along with the German citizen included three minors. They have asked to be granted asylum in Croatia, police said.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Poland says police hit with stones by migrants at border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are considering asking NATO to hold emergency talks as they struggle to manage a tense migration standoff on their borders with Belarus, the Polish prime minister said Sunday. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he and his two Baltic counterparts are discussing whether...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Belarus says it is sending back some migrants – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus’s interior ministry said on Tuesday 118 migrants had left the country a day earlier and more would depart on Tuesday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported. The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Western Europe#Bosnia#Asylum#German#Croatian#Balkan#European Union#Ap
wsau.com

Britain’s labour laws encourage illegal migrant crossings, says French minister

PARIS (Reuters) – French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Britain’s own labour laws encouraged migrants to attempt the perilous crossing of the Channel by dinghy and that it was France which suffered from London’s own inaction. British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the Channel from French shores...
POLITICS
ABC News

Croatia OKs purchase of French jets before Macron visit

ZAGREB, Croatia -- Croatia’s government on Wednesday approved the purchase of 12 Rafale fighter jets from France worth about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-era aircraft and strengthen its air force amid lingering tensions in the Balkans. The contract for the used jets is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Protesters clash with police in Brussels as 35,000 march against Covid restrictions

Police used tear gas and water cannons after violence broke out at the end of a mass demonstration in Brussels over tougher Covid restrictions.Several hundred people were seen confronting officers by throwing smoke bombs, fireworks and rocks as others were pictured smashing cars and setting rubbish bins on fire in the Belgian capital on Sunday.Some protesters held hands and chanted “freedom” as they faced up to riot police outside the European Union headquarters. One carried a placard reading “when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty”.Earlier an estimated 35,000 people had taken to the streets to protest against tougher Covid...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Record number of migrants cross Channel to UK in a day

LONDON (AP) — More than 1,000 people traversed the English Channel in small boats on Thursday to reach the U.K. from France, a new record high for migrant crossings in a single day that British authorities have labeled as “unacceptable.”. At least 1,185 people reached the U.K. aboard 33 vessels,...
U.K.
AFP

Croatia's truffle hunters seek habitat protection amid climate change

The sound of paws scurrying along the forest floor echoes through Croatia's northwestern woods, where the hunt for truffles is being threatened by climate change and deforestation -- stirring fears that the country's gastronomic goldmine may be at risk. Along with climate change and diminishing water tables, Muzica says poor forest management has also threatened future harvests, with officials giving preferential treatment to the timber industry.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

China Locked Her Up for Reporting on COVID Outbreak—Now She’s Nearly Dead

One of the few journalists who was brave enough to report on the Chinese government’s response to the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death in prison, her family has said. Former lawyer Zhang Zhan, 38, went to Wuhan as a citizen journalist in February 2020 to report on the unfolding chaos. In a series of videos shot on her phone, she questioned how the government was responding to the outbreak before she was detained in May 2020. She was then sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Now, her family says that, as a result of a hunger strike, she’s at risk of death. According to The Guardian, her brother wrote on Twitter that she now weighs less than 90 pounds and and “may not live for much longer.” Zhang Ju wrote: “She may not survive the coming cold winter... I hope the world remember how she used to be.” On Thursday, Amnesty International said Zhang “is at risk of dying if she is not urgently released to receive medical treatment.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy