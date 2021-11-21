ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Elizabeth Warren Says Amazon Would Pay Millions More Under New Tax – Business Insider

A leading-edge research firm focused on digital transformation. Democrats are gearing up to make corporations pay up in their social spending package — and the resulting taxes could bring in millions from some of the country’s biggest corporations. On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office released a report looking at...

gmauthority.com

General Motors Should Pay More In Tax, Hints President Biden

General Motors has received plenty of support from President Joe Biden. Not only is the Biden Administration a major proponent of the automaker’s pivot to electric vehicles, but it has also pledged to put the Detroit Big Three first in its race to electrify America’s roads, putting forth a proposal to limit the full federal EV tax credit to union-built, American EVs.
YubaNet

New Report from Senator Warren: Tax Dodgers: How Billionaire Corporations Avoid Paying Taxes and How to Fix It

Washington, D.C. November 18, 2021 – Today, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) released a new staff report, “Tax Dodgers: How Billionaire Corporations Avoid Paying Taxes and How to Fix It.” Currently, the U.S. tax code allows large corporations to pay little to no taxes because they are able to exploit a host of loopholes, deductions, and exemptions to drive down their tax liability. While these companies report billions in profits, they often pay no income tax to the IRS and leave hardworking families holding the bag. The new report examines the exploitation of the tax system by 70 of America’s wealthiest and most profitable corporations, and how Senators Warren, Angus King (I-Maine), and Ron Wyden’s (D-Ore.) Corporate Profits Minimum Tax (CPMT) proposal would improve tax fairness and help crack down on corporate tax dodgers.
New York Post

Elizabeth Warren calls for SEC to investigate Trump SPAC

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling for the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the planned deal between former President Trump’s new media company and a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. She is alleging the tie-up could “run afoul of SEC rules.”. Digital World Acquisition Corp. plans to take Trump Media...
Florida Phoenix

Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better […] The post Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
hudsonvalley360.com

Biden’s tax and spend package would harm New York taxpayers and businesses

President Biden’s signature $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” plan contains one of the largest tax increases in American history. It would also add more crushing regulatory burdens on businesses, supercharge inflation, and create more of an entitlement society - many of the same problems that plague our state. The White House and Congressional Democratic leadership are working overtime behind closed doors to pass the bill, but it deserves a spot in the shredder, not a spot on the President’s desk.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Reconciliation bill contains a tax that would hit middle and low incomes hardest

Arizonans have experienced their share of challenges throughout this pandemic, but in many ways, small businesses and the working class have borne the brunt of it. That recovery is now in jeopardy as Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden push large tax increases to fund their $1.75 trillion social safety plan. If signed into law, these taxes, including levies on tobacco products, will have unintended consequences for generations to come, threatening our state’s economic recovery and national security. ...
Markets Insider

8 million student-loan borrowers could lose out on wages and child tax credits when payments resume in 2 months. Elizabeth Warren wants Biden to ensure that won't happen.

Sen. Warren requested student-loan borrowers in default be automatically returned to good standing. 8 million borrowers are behind on payments, causing wage garnishment and child tax credit seizure. Warren wants the Education Dept. to act before student-loan payments resume on Feb. 1.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
