I do get amazed at the many who have not studied the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. The president and the federal government were expressly left out of the business end of money. Except for our defense the Feds are to keep out. Over the years many of us of age have watched other governments inflate their currency; take control of manufacturing and become socialists. Not a bad thing, but not what many wish to have happen. Look at those flooding our borders; are they fleeing an open, free, fair, government to trek thousands of miles to live in a country that might; if allowed; to become what they just fled.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO