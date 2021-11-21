ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

US Rhodes Scholars for 2022 include most women ever selected

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d3BtC6e00

The class of U.S. Rhodes scholars for 2022 includes the largest number of women ever selected for the scholarship in one year, the Rhodes Trust announced Sunday.

Of the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England, 22 are women, the office of the American secretary of the trust said in a statement.

One of the women selected is Louise Franke, a 21-year-old senior studying biochemistry at South Carolina's Clemson University. Franke said she hopes to merge her interests in science and public policy through a career in health care policy. She intends to study politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford.

Franke, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is also the first Clemson student elected to a Rhodes class. She cited her mentors and various academic programs at the school as integral to her success.

“It feels amazing to be part of this historic moment, as a woman and as a woman from the South,” Franke said. “I don't really have the words for it.”

Also among the winners is Devashish Basnet, a senior studying political science at New York City's Hunter College. Basnet arrived in the United States as a 7-year-old asylum seeker from Nepal and spent much of his childhood in immigration courts, an experience he says helped turn his interests toward immigration policy.

Basnet, now 22, of Hicksville, New York, said he was proud to represent the communities he came from, especially as a product of New York City public schools.

“I definitely blacked out. It didn't feel real," Basnet said of the moment he learned he had won the prestigious honor over Zoom.

The selection process was completed virtually for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an otherwise empty classroom at Princeton University, Josh Babu began crying when he heard his name read aloud. The 21-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, had planned to go to medical school next year to become a doctor serving LGBTQ populations, a calling he found in college after growing up gay in what he described as a conservative environment.

But a Rhodes scholarship will help Babu embark on a policy career that will touch the lives of many more queer and transgender people, he said. His senior thesis explores the health benefits of gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. That kind of research is necessary, Babu said, because some state lawmakers have sought to limit such care.

“I was hoping to just be a doctor for queer, trans patients," Babu said. ”This now gives me an opportunity to be in health policy and actually affect change at that level" that is "far more widespread and far-reaching."

Three schools — Claremont McKenna College, Mount Holyoke College and Union College — have a recipient for the first time in at least 25 years.

All 32 scholars were expected to start at Oxford in October. The scholarship covers financial expenses to attend the school.

Applicants must be endorsed by their college or university. Selection committees from 16 U.S. districts then choose and interview finalists before electing two students from each district.

Comments / 0

Related
ABA Journal

Only 2 women make list of most cited legal scholars

A list of the 50 most cited U.S. legal scholars of all time contains many well-known names but only two women. The women are Catharine MacKinnon, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, ranked No. 40, and the late Deborah Rhode, a professor at Stanford Law School, ranked No. 45.
CHICAGO, IL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Naval Academy student from Atlanta selected as Rhodes Scholar

A U.S. Naval Academy student from Atlanta is among this year’s 32 Americans chosen as Rhodes Scholars. Sarah A. Skinner is a senior at the United States Naval Academy, where she majors in political science, according to her profile shared by the Rhodes Trust. She will go to England next October to study at the University of Oxford, where her scholarship will cover all expenses for at least two years of study.
ATLANTA, GA
clemson.edu

Two Upstate Honors College students named Rhodes Scholar finalists

Two Clemson University Honors College seniors are finalists for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, marking the first time the University has had multiple finalists. Each student aspires to make a great impact in their chosen area of study – public policy related to food insecurity for one and bioethics and medicine for the other.
CLEMSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Clemson University student named Rhodes Scholar, first in university's history

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The class of U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2022 includes the most women ever selected for the scholarship in one year, according to the Rhodes Trust. Of the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England, 22 are women, the Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust said in a statement early Sunday.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
South Carolina State
union.edu

Tawreak “Ty” Gamble-Eddington '21 named a 2022 Rhodes Scholar

Tawreak “Ty” Gamble-Eddington '21 has been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship for graduate study at the University of Oxford. Gamble-Eddington is one of 32 Rhodes Scholars selected from a pool of 826 candidates representing 247 colleges in the United States. The class includes 22 women, the most ever, the Rhodes Trust announced in a statement Sunday.
SCHENECTADY, NY
clemson.edu

Upstate biochemistry senior named Clemson’s first Rhodes Scholar

Louise Franke, a Clemson senior from Spartanburg, S.C., made University history today when she became the first Clemson student named a Rhodes Scholar. Franke, an Honors College student majoring in biochemistry with minors in political science and philosophy, is one of 32 American Rhodes Scholars selected through an intensive application and interview process.
CLEMSON, SC
University of Rochester

Kudzai Mbinda ’22 named Rhodes Scholar-Elect

The chemical engineering major from Harare, Zimbabwe, is Rochester’s second recipient of a Rhodes Scholarship in two years. Kudzai Mbinda ’22, a chemical engineering major from Harare, Zimbabwe, is among the 100 students worldwide chosen to begin graduate studies at the University of Oxford in Great Britain as a Rhodes Scholar next fall. The Rhodes Scholarship is among the most prestigious academic honors in the world, and Mbinda was one of two chosen from 10 finalists competing in the Zimbabwe competition.
ROCHESTER, NY
unc.edu

Alumnus named Carolina’s 53rd Rhodes Scholar

Carolina alumnus Justin Hadad has received the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, which funds study at the University of Oxford in England. Hadad ’21 majored in economics and applied physics and minored in Latin. At Carolina, he was a Morehead-Cain Scholar, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an Honors Carolina laureate and an entrepreneur.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Claremont Mckenna College#Mount Holyoke College#The Rhodes Trust#The University Of Oxford#American#Hunter College#Princeton University#Lgbtq
nd.edu

Notre Dame alumna MacKenzie Isaac named 2022 Rhodes Scholar

University of Notre Dame alumna MacKenzie Isaac will study at the University of Oxford in England next year as a member of the United States Rhodes Scholar Class of 2022. She is one of 32 Rhodes Scholars selected from a pool of 826 candidates this year, and is Notre Dame’s 21st Rhodes Scholar overall and fourth in the past five years.
NOTRE DAME, IN
unc.edu

UNC-Chapel Hill Announces Third Rhodes Scholar Winner Kimathi Muiruri

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Nov. 22, 2021) – Kimathi Muiruri, a 2021 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been selected for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, which funds study at the University of Oxford. Muiruri is the third Rhodes Scholar this year from UNC-Chapel Hill, joining alumnus...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
umich.edu

LSA senior named Rhodes Scholar for 2022

University of Michigan student Rachael Merritt has been named a 2022 Rhodes Scholar, one of 32 Americans chosen to win scholarships to Oxford University. A senior in LSA double majoring in Russian and international studies, Merritt of Grand Rapids became the 30th U-M Rhodes Scholar since the awards were established in 1902.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wamc.org

Union College student, a native of Springfield, is now a Rhodes Scholar

A Union College graduate from Springfield, Massachusetts has been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship. Each year just before Thanksgiving, the Rhodes Trust announces the names of the newest Rhodes Scholars from the U.S. Tawreak Gamble-Eddington, who graduated this year from Union College with honors in history and political science, is one...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
stanford.edu

Stanford bioengineering honors student named Rhodes Scholar

Sayeh Kohani, who is studying bioengineering and public policy, has won a 2022 Rhodes Scholarship, which provides all expenses for two or three years of graduate study at the University of Oxford in England. Stanford senior Sayeh K. Kohani, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering with honors, and...
STANFORD, CA
Daily Herald

Neuqua Valley alumna among Rhodes scholars

The class of U.S. Rhodes scholars for 2022 includes the largest number of women selected for the scholarship in one year, the Rhodes Trust announced Sunday. Of the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England, 22 are women, the office of the American secretary of the trust said in a statement.
COLLEGES
Mercury News

Stanford senior, UC Berkeley graduate among Rhodes Scholars for 2022

Two Bay Area students — one from Stanford University and another from the University of California, Berkeley — are among the 32 from the United States chosen as Rhodes Scholars for 2022, receiving the prestigious postgraduate award to continue their studies at England’s Oxford University. “For the second year, a...
BERKELEY, CA
AL.com

University of Alabama student becomes school’s 16th Rhodes Scholar

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A University of Alabama student has earned the most prestigious academic award for U.S. college graduates and will head to Oxford, England, for several years as a Rhodes Scholar. Nicholas Hayes, a senior...
COLLEGES
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy