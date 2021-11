This is the second post in our series on how you, a developer, can build or improve the best notification system for your company. In this piece, we will learn about scalability and reliability: the keys to success. Scalability is where your application can handle higher notification volumes as a result of your product’s growth. You achieve reliability when your customer receives all of your notifications without errors or duplicates without errors. If you lack one or the other, you’ll likely meet problems along the way.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO