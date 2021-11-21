ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Success of Covid Antiviral Pills Hinges on Access to Speedy, Accurate Tests

By NBC 6 South Florida
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin a few weeks, perhaps before many Americans finish decorating for the holidays, the U.S. could have access to a new antiviral pill from Merck...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antiviral#Pill#Americans#Merck#Columbia University#Nbcnews Com
healthday.com

Pfizer Asks FDA for Emergency Approval of Its COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer announced Tuesday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its new antiviral pill in people at high risk for severe COVID-19. "With more than 5 million deaths and countless lives impacted by this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Verywell Health

Pfizer COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Cuts Hospitalization and Death by 89%

According to Pfizer, their COVID-19 antiviral pill called Paxlovid significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. Paxlovid is a protease inhibitor drug, which is different from Merck’s antiviral pill. Pfizer’s clinical trials were stopped early because of the overwhelming efficacy of the drug. Last week, Pfizer reported that their...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

US to buy 1.4M more Merck COVID antiviral pills for $1B

The U.S. government has agreed to purchase 1.4 million more courses of molnupiravir, Merck's experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, for roughly $1 billion, the drugmaker said Nov. 9. The deal is contingent on molnupiravir receiving emergency use authorization or full approval from the FDA. The agency is set to meet Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Antiviral Pills Are Still Under Scrutiny

The novel coronavirus is still causing damage all over the world and experts are doing their best to fix the nightmare that’s been going on for a while now on our planet. There are various treatments and vaccines which are the keys to ending the pandemic, according to more experts from the whole world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

Pfizer signs license agreement to allow broader global access to its experimental Covid-19 antiviral pill

(CNN) — Pfizer said Tuesday it signed a licensing agreement to allow broader global access to its experimental Covid-19 pill. The agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization, would allow generic manufacturers to make the pill widely available in 95 low- and middle-income countries covering 53% of the world’s population, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theridgewoodblog.net

antiviral pill

Ridgewood NJ, Pfizer announced last week that its investigational antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause by 89% when compared to a placebo among patients treated within 3 days of symptom onset. The planned interim results come from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial examining the pill—which is called Paxlovid and is taken in combination with an older antiviral named ritonavir—among COVID-19 patients recovering at home who are at high risk of developing severe disease. The company said it plans to submit the data to the US FDA as soon as possible to request emergency use authorization (EUA) for the antiviral. This is the second oral pill that has shown positive results in clinical trials for treating people with COVID-19 at home and could help alleviate the strain of the pandemic on hospitals. The other antiviral, molnupiravir, being developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by about half, and UK regulators granted conditional authorization to the pill last week. Clinical trial data for both drugs have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a journal.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Israel to procure courses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill

The Israeli Government has entered an agreement to procure tens of thousands of courses of Pfizer’s investigational Covid-19 antiviral drug. According to a report of Channel 12 news station, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz reached an agreement with Pfizer for the supply of the Covid-19 pill.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

WHO to set guidelines on COVID-19 antiviral pills soon

GENEVA (Reuters) -World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday they were hoping to convene a meeting soon to set guidelines on the use of COVID-19 antiviral pills, saying they offered “very attractive” new prospects for clinical care. Britain became the first country https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/britain-approves-mercks-oral-covid-19-pill-2021-11-04 to approve one of the potentially...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NECN

Are At-Home COVID Tests Accurate? Boston Doctors Weigh in

With some businesses and events requiring negative COVID tests and people using them as an added safety measure for pandemic gatherings, NBC10 Boston asked local doctors how accurate the at-home kits are. There are a number of at-home options now available. But concerns surfaced in recent months after some tests...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy