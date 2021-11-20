Girls Varsity Basketball beats Lakeside Lutheran 51 – 31

Your Lady Hornets swim team pull off the W tonight against the Lady Sparkplugs, in a very competitive and close meet! The Lady Hornets finished strong tonight, gaining several points just in the last 3 events! Junior Ava Lantzer gains yet another 2 second PR in the 100 yard breaststroke, with a final time of 1:17.53 (gaining 1st place in the event by .13 seconds!!!). Sophomore Lilly Dailey is your swimmer of the meet tonight! Lilly showed incredible improvement and was an integral part of the Hornet’s win tonight. Lilly was our only swimmer in the 100 yard butterfly, and also gained 1st place in the 100 yard backstroke. Lilly led the 200 yard medley relay in backstroke, with a time of 36.15. She also had a role in gaining 1st place in the 400 yard freestyle relay, with a 100 yard freestyle time of 1:15. Join us Thursday night, for our tri-meet against Cascade and Herron. GO Hornets!

SPEEDWAY, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO