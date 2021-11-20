Girls Varsity Basketball beats Lakeside Lutheran 51 – 31

The Kingwood High Girls Varsity team competed against 17 other teams at the Frio Valley Ranch Country Club at Concan,TX on Nov 5-6, 2021. The girls shot the first day a solid 317 and was lead by Sophomore ,Bella Flores, a returning varsity player. She scored a -1 which was the lowest of the day of all 90 players competing. The second day the Lady mustangs came in with a low total 312 and were able to secure 2nd place overall in the tournament. Khloe Jones, a freshman, scored a low +2 for the team and scored some great birdies. Kate Hartnett, a junior, also scored a hole in one on hole 17 and then birdied hole 18 to bring in a solid score of +8 the second day. What a great finish by the Junior.
