Girls Varsity Basketball beats Lakeside Lutheran 51 – 31

By Admin
kmlchargers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KML varsity girls basketball team started the season with a victory over Lakeside Lutheran. The quick and aggressive...

kmlchargers.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

Sensational Duke basketball duo pulls off a rare feat

Two Duke basketball stars joined an elite list with their last performance. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett never did it. Neither did Shelden Williams and JJ Redick nor most other all-time Duke basketball pairs. What they never did, well, it looked like child’s play for freshman power forward Paolo Banchero and junior small forward Wendell Moore in Monday night’s 107-81 home victory by the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (6-0) over The Citadel (3-2).
BASKETBALL
readthereporter.com

Girls basketball: Young Tigers beat Anderson, are 3-0

FISHERS – This year’s edition of the Fishers girls basketball team is definitely young, with no seniors on the team. There is also quite a bit of talent and depth on the Tigers’ roster. And so far, it’s been a good start for Fishers, which improved to 3-0 Wednesday by beating Anderson 58-8 at the Tiger Den.
FISHERS, IN
Leader-Telegram

Prep girls basketball: Division 5 power Prairie Farm the team to beat in East Lakeland

Some conference realignment has added some big names to the mix in the East Lakeland. The Lakeland Conference, formerly split into three separate leagues — the East, Central and West — has moved to two this year, the East and West. Prairie Farm and Clayton have joined the East, and they’re influential additions. Prairie Farm won the Central title and reached the Division 5 sectional finals last season.
PRAIRIE FARM, WI
timbercreekathletics.com

Girls Varsity Soccer beats Boone 1 – 0 to Open 2021-22 Season

Timber Creek Girls Varsity Soccer (1-0) The Lady Wolves get a 1-0 win over the Boone Braves to open the 2021-22 season tonight. The team will look for more success when they take on East River next Tuesday, November 16th. Alex Beck (1) #BackthePack.
SOCCER
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball MVP: Nicole Dellicolli

MyRye.com is featuring varsity team MVPs from the Fall 2021 sports season. The MVPs have been selected by each coach. A big MyRye.com congratulations to all the MVPs. The Girls Varsity Volleyball MVP for the Fall 2021 season is senior Nicole Dellicolli. “Nicole is an integral member of our team...
RYE, NY
kingwood.com

Kingwood Varsity Girls Place 2nd at Concan - Kingwood

The Kingwood High Girls Varsity team competed against 17 other teams at the Frio Valley Ranch Country Club at Concan,TX on Nov 5-6, 2021. The girls shot the first day a solid 317 and was lead by Sophomore ,Bella Flores, a returning varsity player. She scored a -1 which was the lowest of the day of all 90 players competing. The second day the Lady mustangs came in with a low total 312 and were able to secure 2nd place overall in the tournament. Khloe Jones, a freshman, scored a low +2 for the team and scored some great birdies. Kate Hartnett, a junior, also scored a hole in one on hole 17 and then birdied hole 18 to bring in a solid score of +8 the second day. What a great finish by the Junior.
SPORTS
easternshorepost.com

Northampton Prepares for Varsity Basketball Season

For the past few weeks, coaches and players throughout the Eastern Shore have been preparing to return to the basketball court. The Northampton Yellow Jackets girls basketball team has been practicing for the past two weeks. “We have almost an entirely new squad this year,” said head coach Devin Allen. “Only three players are returning. They are seniors now, but were freshmen last time we played.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
beechgrove-athletics.com

Girls Varsity Swimming beats Speedway 78 – 77

Your Lady Hornets swim team pull off the W tonight against the Lady Sparkplugs, in a very competitive and close meet! The Lady Hornets finished strong tonight, gaining several points just in the last 3 events! Junior Ava Lantzer gains yet another 2 second PR in the 100 yard breaststroke, with a final time of 1:17.53 (gaining 1st place in the event by .13 seconds!!!). Sophomore Lilly Dailey is your swimmer of the meet tonight! Lilly showed incredible improvement and was an integral part of the Hornet’s win tonight. Lilly was our only swimmer in the 100 yard butterfly, and also gained 1st place in the 100 yard backstroke. Lilly led the 200 yard medley relay in backstroke, with a time of 36.15. She also had a role in gaining 1st place in the 400 yard freestyle relay, with a 100 yard freestyle time of 1:15. Join us Thursday night, for our tri-meet against Cascade and Herron. GO Hornets!
SPEEDWAY, IN
Danville Commercial-News

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Seeger beats South Vermillion

CLINTON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team had a great start as they went on to beat South Vermillion 47-27 in Wabash River Conference action on Tuesday. Riley Shrader had 23 points for the Patriots, who had a 38-18 halftime lead, while Aubry Cole had nine points, Anna Moore had seven and Paige Laffoon added six.
CLINTON, IN
allotsego.com

CCS Girls’ Varsity Swimmers save their best for last

Girls’ Varsity Swimmers closed out a championship 2021 fall season with a stellar weekend competing in state contests in Syracuse, N.Y., on November 5 and 7. Swimmers competed in 11 events during Section 3 sectionals on November 5, with all eight team members posting ‘best times’ for the year. Team...
SYRACUSE, NY
hailvarsity.com

The Basketball Issue of Hail Varsity Arrives this Month

The November issue of Hail Varsity is on its way to newsstands and mailboxes now. To preview this month’s issue, here’s the Letter from the Editor. Make sure you don’t miss an issue by subscribing today. It happens every year around this time, but somehow I’m still surprised. You’re rolling...
BASKETBALL
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Tennis MVP: Cassidy Pagen

MyRye.com is featuring varsity team MVPs from the Fall 2021 sports season. The MVPs have been selected by each coach. A big MyRye.com congratulations to all the MVPs. The Girls Varsity Tennis MVP for the Fall 2021 season is junior Cassidy Pagen. “Cassidy is the embodiment are hard work, good...
RYE, NY
i70sports.com

CHBC Girls Basketball Moves to 2-0 on Season, Beats Central A&M 43-24

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball is off to a 2-0 start to the season after getting their second road win in a row, beating Central A&M 43-24 on Thursday night. CHBC broke open a tight one-point game by outscoring A&M 24-6 in the second half to get the big win. CHBC will now bring their 2-0 record home as they host their own CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament next week. The Bobcats will open up tourney play against Cumberland at 7:00pm on Tuesday.
BEECHER CITY, IL
reviewjournal.com

Coronado, Faith Lutheran to meet for 5A girls state soccer title

Faith Lutheran and Coronado played for the Class 4A state girls soccer championship two years ago. They will meet again for the first Class 5A title after Coronado defeated Galena 3-0 and Faith Lutheran stopped McQueen 2-0 in the semifinals Friday at Spanish Springs High School in Sparks. The championship...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV

