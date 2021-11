The Nissan Ariya is one of the prettiest electric crossovers we've seen in some time. Set to take the fight to the Tesla Model Y, Nissan will hope to replicate the success of the Leaf hatchback. However, we've had to wait longer than anticipated for the Ariya as the vehicle was delayed due to a few factors that included the global chip shortage. Fortunately, the 2023 Ariya is now one step closer to reaching showrooms as Nissan has confirmed that reservations have now opened for the EV. We also have official pricing, although the Ariya is a bit more expensive than we originally thought. However, less powerful and likely more affordable versions are on the way.

