Not only is the news replete with an intensity and frequency of violence in the South Hebron Hills region that has not been seen for a long time, but all of it is being blamed on the settlers. Gantz has joined the left-leaning media in the blame-game, seemingly accepting news reports without even calling for investigations. I have shown how easy it is to incite against the Jews and then blame them for the violence when they defend themselves, here, here, here, here and here. And this is just the start of MY investigations — me, with my lack of journalism experience and the lack of resources available to the government, the security forces, and traditional news outlets.

