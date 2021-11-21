12 new COVID-19 cases on Kaua‘i Saturday

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Nov. 14 As of Saturday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 3.62%, according to the state health department. Seventeen ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic. You can read more about how the state gathers its data here. County Total (+New) Recovered Active Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,913 3,877 0 36 51.83% DeWitt 2,953 2,803 66 84 45.17% Goliad 670 642 0 28 42.11% Jackson 2,785 2,734 0 51 43.97% Lavaca 3,209 3,105 6 98 43.74% Matagorda 6,164 (+2) 5,988 18 158 46.93% Refugio 1,201 1,165 5 31 53.83% Victoria 13,142 12,770 21 351 49.46% Wharton 6,367 (+7) 6,180 0 187 50.26% 9-County Total 40,404 (+9) 39,264 116 1,024 47.48%

