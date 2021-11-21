ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 new COVID-19 cases on Kaua‘i Saturday

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, one visitor and 11 residents. Saturday’s cases are in two children and 10 adults. One of the cases is related to mainland travel. The remaining 11 cases are considered community-acquired....

www.thegardenisland.com

