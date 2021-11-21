ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOICES: Remember Greg Silva for a fifth year

 3 days ago

A friend and ally of mine dedicated to forwarding the cause of prison reform has said several times that her commitment of 25 years is powered by love. This is also where the family of Greg Silva comes from as we remember this man in the fifth year of his tragic...

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
12-year-old struck, killed remembered by family as an 'old soul'

Marcell Yanders loved to read. The eighth grader also liked Legos, "Star Wars" and big cups of milk. At about 3:50 p.m. Monday, while on his walk home after school, a pickup driver struck him on Hampshire Street on Buffalo’s West Side. Marcell, who went by the nickname "Marty," was...
Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
‘God Only Knows': Grandma Calls Parents Charged With Infant's Murder Dangerous

A 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man are in custody in San Diego County, accused of killing their infant child, according to law enforcement. Officials said that 911 operators got a call on Wednesday around 11:15 p.m. about an unresponsive infant at a home in the 3300 block of Maple Street in Colina del Sol. Investigating officers began CPR on the child upon arrival, according to authorities. The 3-month-old was brought to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
One word that might’ve convicted Kyle Rittenhouse | The Grammarian

Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
Who Killed Alpo Martinez and Why? The Movie Deal and the Yonkers Connection He Had Before “The Mayor of Harlem” Died

My interest in mobsters and drug dealers goes back to Dutch Schultz and Nicky Barnes. Dutch had a history in Yonkers, my news beat, while Nicky Barnes had an interaction with my dad while he was on the job with the NYPD. Both those stories are for another day because now I can’t enough of Alpo Martinez, thanks to my friend and journalistic colleague Dennis Richmond Jr., who posted about it here a few weeks ago.
Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
Self-isolation now required for children not fully vaxxed and in same household as unvaccinated close contacts: health unit

In response to the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases amongst children and youth and to minimize infection rates in school settings, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has revised the class order for self-isolation, under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, Section 22, to include those 18 years and younger who are not fully vaccinated and who live in the same house with an unimmunized person who has been identified as a close contact to someone with COVID-19. Such individuals are now required to self-isolate for 10 days along with the close contact in that household.
More than 300 Westside residents pick up at food pantry

KEKAHA — It did not matter that this week is the observance of Hunger and Houselessness Awareness Week, a national effort to educate the public, bring awareness to the problem of poverty and support volunteers engaged in the community. The Westside Christian Center Assembly of God food distribution was scheduled...
