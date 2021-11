PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDWP has opened applications for Commission Big Game Permits for organizations to auction off as fundraisers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says local chapters of nonprofit organizations that actively promote wildlife conservation and the hunting and fishing heritage have a special opportunity this season. It said the Commission Big Game Permit program allows eligible organizations to draw one of seven special big game permits, which can be sold to raise funds for conservation-based projects.

