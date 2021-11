COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The race to replace U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez could see an expanding Republican field, after Gonzalez’s district was redrawn to become more Democratic. Max Miller, a former White House aide endorsed by former President Donald Trump to run against Gonzalez, presumably saw the field clear for him after Gonzalez dropped out of the race earlier this month, leaving only Jonah Schulz, who has not fundraised competitively, as his only primary opponent.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO