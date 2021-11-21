YOUR GOOD NEWS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

By The Ledger
 3 days ago
Hope Lutheran members treat Community Care Center

Members of Hope Lutheran Church, 2001 N. Park Road, Plant City, recently provided residents and staff of Community Care Center of Plant City with a special afternoon of treats. The event, which provided pizza for the staff donated by Hungry Howie's of Plant City, and desserts for the residents, was sponsored by Hope Lutheran's Human Care Ministry Team in partnership with a community action grant from Thrivent Financial. For more information about Hope Lutheran Church, call 813-752-4622.

DAR collects cookies for the troops

The Ponce de Leon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its sixth annual Cookies for the Troops meeting at the home of Mary Jo and Tom Williamson on Nov. 13. Two hundred and four tins of cookies were collected and will be shipped to the troops overseas. Members of the Lake Wales Chapter and the Bartow Chapter were represented and brought cookie tins and monetary donations. Kings Pointe Veterans Association also donated tins of cookies and money. Money collected will be use for the shipping charges. The next meeting for the chapter will be Dec. 11. For information on joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, email pdl1916@yahoo.com.

Afya Foundation donates personal protective equipment

The Florida Association of Community Health Centers, with support from Health Choice Network, recently distributed personal protective equipment from the Afya Foundation, a nonprofit organization that collects unused medical equipment and ships it to health systems across the globe. The Afya Foundation donated more than 60 pallets of PPE – totaling about $750,000 worth of supplies – to Florida’s community health centers. The donation included more than 1.3 million face masks, among other items such as KN95 respirators, face shields and gowns. To find a nearby Community Health Center, visit FACHC.org.

