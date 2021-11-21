There are losses but still a place for gratitude

As we enter the holiday season, we look ahead to spending time with family and friends. Although COVID-19 continues to influence so much in our lives, vaccinations and the general leveling off of infections leave most of us comfortable enough to plan something that approaches traditional holiday celebrations. For some, this means that we will see loved ones whom we may not have seen in almost two years.

As we plan these events, it is easy to begin thinking about all that we have lost over the last few years. If we’re not careful, we could easily fall down a path of sorrow for all those who have passed and of regret for all that we no longer have. And those kinds of thoughts can create sadness, anger and bitterness.

To combat these negative feelings, it is important that we pause for a moment not only to think about all that we have to be thankful for, but to show our gratitude and to share it with others. Although we have lost so much during the pandemic years, there is much to be grateful for. I, for one, am grateful that even though the pandemic continues, scientists continue to bring us new treatment options to combat the infections and to protect ourselves. As a result, mortality rates associated with COVID continue to decline.

It is also important, of course, to be thankful for our own health and well-being. Whether you have struggled with illness or you have been caring for someone else who has been sick, we should certainly take a moment to be grateful that we are still able to press on. Even if you are unhappy with your job or disappointed with your current living situation, you can still be grateful that you are working and that you have a home. You may want it to change, you may be feeling stressed, but at least you have some security.

Inevitably, thoughts about those missing from this year’s celebrations are bound to come to mind. Instead of shifting your thoughts or otherwise attempting to distract yourself, take a moment and be thankful for the joy of having that person in your life. While you wish that you had more time, more opportunities to spend with them, it is an ideal time to express our gratitude for the experiences you shared, for all the ways they influenced your life, and for all the ways they helped you become the person you are today.

Whether you find yourself with family and friends at a table laden with food or you are alone on your couch eating take out, pause just long enough to find those precious gems that you are thankful for. It is only natural to think about all that is missing, but it is also a perfect time to think of the rubies, sapphires, and pearls of memories that life has also given us. We all have our struggles. But we also have gemstones. You needn’t ignore your struggles. Rather, take time to be thankful for the gemstones in your life. Happy Thanksgiving.

Dr. Berney, a licensed psychologist with Psychological Associates of Central Florida in Lakeland, is a national speaker and the co-author of "Handbook for Raising an Emotionally Healthy Child." Listen to Dr. Berney's podcast, "The Mental Breakdown,” on iTunes and YouTube. You can submit questions or topics to Dr. Berney by email at drberney@pacflorida.com.