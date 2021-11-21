ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor: A vet's thanks, the flag and robocalls

A veteran offers thanks

Well here it is Veterans Day and our country is upside down, but not the Shelby Middle School. Today the students and staff at the Shelby Middle School made sure that our American veterans were recognized for their service. Since there are still issues with COVID-19, the staff and students did a repeat from last year where the veterans met in the parking lot behind the school and we paraded around the school in our cars. Lining the driveway as we drove were the staff and students cheering while waving flags and displaying the handmade decorations as the band and choir played patriotic songs. To top it off, the veterans were treated to a packaged lunch which was purchased by an eighth grade student who was honoring a veteran in attendance.

I am sure the other veterans who attended this event felt the same as I did because the staff and students poured their hearts out to make this happen. It is great for me to see the Shelby Middle School putting forth such a great effort to honor veterans and it tells me that patriotism is very much alive here in Shelby.

Thank you, Shelby Middle School staff and students, for taking the time to honor those of us who served and those who are currently serving our country. Patriotism begins at home and in our schools.

God Bless America. Patriotism helps to keep America great!

John Q. Kinton, Mansfield

Capture the flag

As kids in the decade following WWII we played a neighborhood game called “Capture The Flag.” There were not too many rules, and it was great fun. We used old dish towels for flags. We couldn’t use real flags out of respect for what they symbolized. When an American flag was displayed in our neighborhood, it was taken down every night or during the day if it rained.

Last September a Marine Corps Veteran with three tours of duty in Iraq tried to get the attention of city officials in Shelby about the poor condition of the flags in their park, calling it a disgrace. Failing that, he lowered the ripped and tattered American and Marine Corps flags from Flag Park and handed them off to the local American Legion for proper retirement. They were unserviceable.

The Marine Corps veteran was arrested and charged with theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Unbelievable! The court found him guilty, and he was given two years’ probation. That sparked a sympathetic Monroeville couple to drive up to Shelby to pay his $535 in court costs.

This past Veterans Day, citizens displayed their American Flags in traditional fashion by folding them at the end of the day and taking them inside. That should serve as a reminder to all about the dignity the flag requires.

As I drive around Ohio I see American flags abandoned to the elements by their owners. They spend months hanging outside and through the night in rain, sleet and snow. They are draped over fences, they dangle from utility poles, torn, twisted and knotted to the ropes of flag poles. What is the message that sends to kids? These are real flags, symbols of liberty that men and women died for, not old dish towels to use in a game.

Gary Mion, Mansfield

Congress needs to act against robocalls

I would like to congratulate our esteemed senators and congresspersons for the outstanding job they have done to limit robocalls in our area. Actually they have made it worse. Another lackluster job by our reps. Can we actually expect any different results?

James Wise, Bellville

