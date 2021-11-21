ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey talk: Buying, preparing and tending to leftovers for Thanksgiving meals

By Sara Meeks
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

The holiday season brings celebrations, gatherings with friends and family and an abundance of food to enjoy. It lifts us out of our routines, a wonderful respite from the ordinary.

Because of the many changes that occur to our routines, we need to pay closer attention to safe food handling. The Partnership for Food Safety Education uses four words to help remind us to keep food safe: Separate, Clean, Cook and Chill.

Let’s start with the traditional turkey, often a whole bird to help us feed that large gathering of folks. First, make room in your refrigerator or freezer before you go to the store. Check to see if you have a working meat or instant read thermometer to monitor the cooking temperature. If not, add to your shopping list.

Pay attention to “sell by” or “use by” dates on the packaging when shopping.

Next, separate the turkey or other meats from non-meat grocery items by placing them on the bottom rack of the shopping cart. Bag it separately from other items and refrigerate (chill) it promptly when you arrive home. Place the bird in a pan to contain any moisture from the package, keeping it separate from other foods in the refrigerator.

NO SHORTAGE HERE:Area retailers say they have plenty of turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thaw a frozen turkey safely

The best practice is to thaw meat and poultry in the original packaging in the refrigerator at 40 degrees. For a large bird or roast, allow 24 hours of thaw time for every 4 pounds of meat. For a 12-pound bird, allow three days to thaw in the refrigerator, for a 16-pound bird, allow four days, and for a 20-pound bird, allow five days.

The key concept here is to plan and to keep the poultry or meat chilled at 40 degrees or below. Bacteria grows rapidly at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees, quickly making food hazardous to consume.

Ready to cook the meat?

Wash (clean) hands, work surfaces and utensils before you begin and in between cooking tasks. It is not recommended to rinse the turkey before cooking as this can spread bacteria onto work surfaces and cross contaminate other foods.

Stuff the turkey immediately prior to cooking it.

SERVING HUNDREDS:YMCA Thanksgiving dinner

Here are the degrees of doneness

And how can you tell if it is done? Use a meat or instant read thermometer. A meat thermometer can be inserted into the thickest part of the thigh (without having it touch the bone) prior to cooking and checked while cooking.

Turkey thighs are best at 175 degrees.

If you are cooking only a breast portion of the bird, again insert a meat thermometer into the thickest section of meat without contacting bone. Breast meat is safe to eat at 165 degrees.

And stuffing should also be at least 165 degrees when done.

If you will be using an instant read thermometer, insert it in the same locations as above, but only while checking the temperature for doneness, as they are not designed to withstand the constant heat of the oven. Clean and sanitize the probe portion of the thermometer between each “check” to prevent cross contamination. The reason for this cautious method is 1 in 6 Americans will get foodborne illness this year.

And foodborne illness can result in serious health issues or even death, especially for those who have lower immunity - young children, pregnant women, older adult, and anyone who is immune compromised (such as those undergoing treatment for cancer).

That isn’t exactly what we hope to serve up and share around the holiday table.

TEACHING APPRECIATION:Helping children to appreciate gratitude comes from the example that is set

Now, tending to the leftovers

Leftovers can be wonderful after all that cooking but food needs to be kept safe. Refrigerate leftovers promptly after the meal as bacteria grow quickly at room temperature.

Place leftovers in shallow containers to chill rapidly and leave air space around containers in the refrigerator so cool air can circulate easily. Reheat leftovers to 165 degrees before serving and bring leftover gravy to a boil before serving.

Use leftovers within three-four days or freeze for later use. Eat or freeze gravy within two days.

Still have questions? Contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll free at 1- 888-674-6854. The hotline is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, or email questions to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Sara Meeks is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Program Assistant and may be reached at 330-264- 8722.

