ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU's Sefcovic sees progress, hope in Northern Ireland Brexit talks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8vsj_0d3Bjrmf00
Shipping containers are seen at the Port of Belfast, Northern Ireland January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Progress was made on Friday in talks between the European Union and Britain on post-Brexit trade issues affecting Northern Ireland and solutions can be found if London redoubles its efforts, the EU official in charge of the talks said on Sunday.

The two sides agreed last week to intensify efforts to resolve difficulties over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a British province that shares a land border with EU member the Republic of Ireland.

"We had some progress on Friday," Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission, said during an interview with the BBC.

"I'm sure that if Lord Frost and the UK would double their efforts ... we can resolve all the outstanding issues to the satisfaction of the people of Northern Ireland," he said, referring to the chief British negotiator David Frost.

During weeks of verbal sparring, London has repeatedly threatened to invoke Article 16, an emergency brake in the Northern Ireland chapter of the Brexit deal, a move that could trigger a full-blown trade war between the EU and Britain.

Sefcovic last week welcomed a change of tone from the British side and called for that to translate into compromise in the talks about the nitty gritty of the trading arrangements.

Since leaving the EU last year Britain has delayed the introduction of some planned border checks that were designed to avoid the need for a hard frontier between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

London says the checks are disproportionate and threaten Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal because they create a barrier between the UK mainland and the province, something which is intolerable to the pro-British unionist community there.

The EU says checks are needed to avoid goods entering its single market from the UK side without any controls.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU says economic recovery threatened by COVID-19 resurgence

The massive spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is threatening the European Union's recovery from the deep economic slump caused by last year's onset of the pandemic, the bloc's economy chief said Wednesday.And medical experts warned that the public health situation could get much worse.Only two weeks ago the EU executive raised its growth forecast for an economy bouncing back from the worst of the pandemic. But EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday the upbeat picture was now in doubt again amid rising infections and with restrictions being reintroduced in a growing number of member states.The fear...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK PM tells Irish leader substantial differences remain over N. Ireland trade

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin on Wednesday that significant gaps remain between Britain and the European Union on trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. Relations between Brussels and London have deteriorated in recent weeks after Britain, unhappy with the deal...
ECONOMY
AFP

EU readies sanctions against Belarus transport

The European Union will impose sanctions on Belarus' airline and on international firms involved in migrant trafficking, in response to the crisis on Poland's border, top officials said Tuesday. She said her commission would draw up a sanctions "blacklist" of travel and transport firms involved in trafficking migrants into the bloc, for approval by parliament and member states.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
am-online.com

HMRC clarifies post-Brexit tax terms for Northern Ireland car retailers

The HMRC has clarified the terms of post-Brexit tax arrangements for car retailers operating in Northern Ireland after changes to the margin scheme created a “hidden trap”. New published guidance has clarified that NI car retailers who buy cars on the UK mainland will be able to continue applying the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Belarus Border Issue Is Attempt to Destabilise EU - EU Executive

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - The thousands of migrants on the European Union's eastern borders with Belarus is an attempt by the Minsk regime to destabilise the EU, rather than a migration crisis, the head of the executive European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. Speaking at the European Parliament, von...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

A vengeful EU is forcing a crisis in Northern Ireland

At the end of World War I, Winston Churchill watched Europe rise from beneath the floodwaters, its borders redrawn, its monarchies toppled. One soggy patch of soil, however, had not changed. “As the deluge subsides and the waters fall short, we see the dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone emerging once again. The integrity of their quarrel is one of the few institutions that have been unaltered in the cataclysm.”
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Brexit row threatens plans to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by planting English oaks in Northern Ireland as Lord Frost hits out at Brussels over the protocol

The row between Britain and the EU over Northern Ireland has jeopardised plans to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year by planting English oaks in the province. The infamous Northern Ireland Protocol, which for months has proved the sticking point in negotiations between London and Brussels, keeps the border with the Republic open but requires checks on goods from Britain.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#The Republic Of Ireland#Uk#The European Union#Post Brexit#The European Commission#Pro British#Unionist
The Independent

EU calls on UK to stop ‘political posturing’ during Brexit talks

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has accused the UK of “political posturing” and urged Brexit minister David Frost and his negotiating team to stop “bringing ... new problems to the table”.With differences remaining on ways to solve issues relating to Northern Ireland, Mr Sefcovic said that “if there is a genuine problem” with the protocol, “we can find the solutions” – but said that the two sides would have to work together.Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC, Mr Sefcovic was asked why he could not accept proposals that goods which were not going to leave Northern...
POLITICS
Telegraph

EU offers to make UK Northern Ireland's medicines regulator in bid to break protocol deadlock

The United Kingdom will authorise new coronavirus and cancer drugs for use in Northern Ireland, under an EU offer to break the deadlock in protocol talks. Northern Ireland follows EU pharmaceutical rules under the protocol, which creates a customs border with Britain and prevents a hard Irish border, but there are fears that the province could miss out on life-saving treatments because of the Brexit treaty.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Brexit: EU's Sefcovic says the recent change in tone must lead to tangible solutions

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that it is essential that the recent change in tone from the UK now leads to tangible solutions in the framework of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Sefcovic continued that there is a genuine sense of urgency related to medical supplies and that he was urging the UK government to make a clear move towards the EU in the area of sanitary and phytosanitary controls. Sefcovic confirmed that he will be meeting with UK Brexit Minister Lord David Frost next week in London.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Brexit: EU-UK NI Protocol talks make progress but 'gaps remain'

There has been progress in talks between the EU and UK but "significant gaps remain", Lord Frost has said. The UK Brexit minister made the comments after meeting European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič. Lord Frost said there was the potential to "generate some momentum" in the talks, which will continue...
POLITICS
omahanews.net

UK 'remains prepared' to suspend northern Ireland post-Brexit protocol

London [UK], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): UK's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that the UK government remains prepared to trigger the article in the withdrawal agreement that allows London and Brussels to temporarily abandon commitments, if current controversy over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol is not solved.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Lord Frost says tearing up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland 'remains on the table' as he warns the EU not to mistake his 'reasonable tone' during talks for a softening in the UK's negotiating stance

Lord Frost today warned the EU that a threat to unilaterally tear up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland is still 'very much on the table'. Britain and Brussels remain locked in talks as they try to agree ways to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol. But little progress appears to...
EUROPE
FXStreet.com

Brexit News: UK’s Frost says N. Ireland Protocol deal ‘can be done’ with EU before Christmas

The UK Brexit Minister David Frost told BBC News; he believes a deal on the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol “can be done” with the European Union (EU) before Christmas. Frost said that he agrees with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney’s view, but added that whether it “will be done” depends on whether the deal resolves all the problems, BBC News reports.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

EU's Sefcovic 'Absolutely Convinced' of N.Ireland Deal if UK Engages

DUBLIN (Reuters) -The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said on Monday he is "absolutely convinced" Britain and the European Union can break their impasse over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland if London engages on outstanding issues. Britain and the EU agreed last week to intensify efforts to solve issues around...
POLITICS
newschain

Latest EU-UK negotiations on Northern Ireland Protocol due to take place

The latest round of talks with the EU to rehash the UK’s post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland are due to begin in London. The Government’s chief negotiator to the EU, Lord Frost, is to meet European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday, in the latest round of talks about the Northern Ireland Protocol.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU hails ‘welcome change of tone’ as UK backs away from suspending Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The EU has hailed a “welcome change of tone” in talks on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, suggesting the UK is backing away from threats to suspend it.Both sides have also agreed to focus on medicines and customs red tape – not the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) – when they meet again – in a further sign that the crisis can be averted.Strikingly, the Brexit minister David Frost did not repeat his threat to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, in a statement following the meeting with the European Commission.At a media briefing in...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy