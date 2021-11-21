Watch: Armored truck spills money on freeway, drivers hop out to collect cash

Motorists snagged handfuls of cash after the rear door of an armored car popped open on a Southern California freeway on Friday, showering the pavement with bills. "This is the most insane thing I've ever seen!" one woman gushed in a smartphone video that shows her and her fellow motorists, many of whom had parked in the middle of the freeway, scooping up armfuls of ones and twenties. One man approached the camera and appeared to scream, "Yo, we going to Sizzler tonight, baby!" A visit to a buffet chain seems like a fairly modest ambition considering the windfall available to him, but it's also possible he said "Caesar's" (as in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas) rather than "Sizzler." Either way, I hope he has fun.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO