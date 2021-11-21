ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch: Armored truck spills money on freeway, drivers hop out to collect cash

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn armored truck dropped loads of cash onto a California freeway...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 34

Queen Banks
2d ago

what ever happened to being a good old honest American citizen...the money not yours give it back. that's stealing

Reply(6)
10
Jon Cechvala
2d ago

Put your face online...... not too bright.... your fortunes will be short lived....... the Feds will be paying you a visit shortly......

Reply(6)
7
❤️ Skylar
2d ago

LOL Why would you even broadcast that!!??🤔 Just take that money and run with it..,🤭

Reply
11
