Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez has welcomed new coach Xavi's appointment. Nico admits he is excited to be working with the former Barca captain. He told Mundo Deportivo: "It is amazing, not only for me, for all of Barça it generates an expectation. You see it in training. You see everyone eager to see what he explains to us, what he transmits to us. He is very close and I am sure that he will help us a lot."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO