Morning & Afternoon Rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will bring rain this morning as well as showers this afternoon.

Showers will be around this morning, then move east of the area, with a few more showers developing this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s through midday, with temperatures falling in the afternoon. Wind speeds will pick up with gusts over 20 mph.

Tonight will be colder and clear with lows 25-30. Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s most of the day.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be quite cold with widespread 20s. Some upper teens may occur in our coldest outlying areas.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy with highs around 60.

A cold front will pass on Friday with the chance of a shower. Next weekend is looking dry with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday's sunset for the start of Hanukkah is 4:51 p.m.

