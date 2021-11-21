Jason Sudeikis Is Foo Fighters’ Swim Coach in ‘Love Dies Young’ Video

If there was any question whether the Foo Fighters could get any cooler the answer is no, no they can’t, since they’ve hit the epitome of cool a long time ago and are working well into legendary status. Some might already claim that they’re there and to be fair, I can’t really argue with that. But the idea of Dave Grohl and his fellow Foo Fighters taking on the task of making a horror movie is all kinds of awesome since it feels certain to elevate them to a new level that people might not have expected. There is a danger that it could come off as less than spectacular, but a lot of people aren’t even considering that as an option right now. The premise sounds fairly simple since the band will be moving into a mansion located in Encino that has a notoriously dark history and is likely to be part of the exposition when the movie gets going. But when things start to happen and the horror starts to kick in sounds like it will be when the movie will really get going and we’ll get to see just how good the guys are at acting out their parts.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO