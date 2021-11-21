ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Sudeikis Is Foo Fighters’ Swim Coach in ‘Love Dies Young’ Video

By Philip Trapp
 3 days ago
Actor Jason Sudeikis coaches the heads of Foo Fighters' members strangely superimposed onto the bodies of a female swim team in the Dave Grohl-directed music video for "Love Dies Young," the latest single from Foo Fighters' Medicine at Midnight. The album, the Foos' tenth, emerged earlier this year, surrounded...

