Market highly volatile may decrease soon. Strongest support at $56,097. Strongest resistance at $68,497. The Bitcoin Price Analysis has shown us that the costs of the assets have been experiencing a decline, but the market being wildly volatile, it’s hard to say if the prices will go up or down. That said, the prices are steadily going down with a few fluctuations. As of 21 November 2021, the prices experienced a flash-crash and dropped to a price just below $58,400; after this, the price gradually kept going down until finally escalating to a rigorous degree. The price went as high as $58,800 only to slowly come plunge again.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO