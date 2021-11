The Bruins started this game strong, easily getting the upper hand in controlling play over the first four and a half minutes. Claude Giroux made a nice move entering the offensive zone to draw a trip giving the Flyers their first power play of the game, but as expected they failed to convert. The entries were generally poor/uncontrolled, and even when they did get set up, no truly dangerous chances came from it.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO